Multiple local venues hold screenings for 27th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival 

Oodles of avenues across several countries will double as temporary movie houses during September and October, in conjunction with this year's global Manhattan Short Film Festival. Participating venues in California include some libraries in both San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Maria Valley, as well as one senior center in the latter region.

Central Coast-based screenings of entries featured in the 27th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival will kick off on Friday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the San Luis Obispo Library, located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 781-5991 for more details.

click to enlarge File Photo By Jayson Mellom

There will be two chances to catch the program on Saturday, Sept. 28, with screenings slated for the Atascadero Library—6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero—from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Nipomo Library—918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo—from 1 to 3 p.m. Call (805) 461-6161 or (805) 929-3994 for more info, respectively. The screenings will repeat with an encore program at the Atascadero Library on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.

That same afternoon, the Manhattan Short Film Festival selection will also be screened at the Cambria Public Library—1043 Main St., Cambria—from 3 to 5:45 p.m. Call (805) 927-4336 for more details. Both the Cambria Library and the Shell Beach Library—230 Leeward Ave., Pismo Beach—will host screenings on Wednesday, Oct. 2 (from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in Shell Beach and 3 to 5:45 p.m. in Cambria). To find out more about the Shell Beach Library's program, call (805) 773-2263.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the Santa Maria Public Library—421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria—will begin its screenings in conjunction with the fest at 6 p.m. The following day, the Elwin Mussell Senior Center—510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria—will kick off its short film screenings at 12:15 p.m. Call (805) 925-0994 or (805) 349-0688 for more details, respectively.

The Manhattan Short Film Festival will wrap up its Central Coast offerings on Saturday, Oct. 5, with a final screening program at the Morro Bay Library, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The Morro Bay Library is located at 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Call (805) 772-6394 for additional info.

To find out more about the 27th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival and this year's programming with screenings held around the world, visit manhattanshort.com. Δ