Morro Bay's community radio station The Rock celebrates 10 years with a concert on Oct. 28 

It ain't easy being a non-commercial community radio station. Most of them don't last very long, but Morro Bay's The Rock—97.3FM in Morro Bay and 107.9FM in Paso Robles—is the rare success story. The Rock is about to celebrate its 10th year.

"This unlikely community radio station exists because the community supports it through donations and services. It takes a village!" founder Hal Abrams said.

This Saturday, Oct. 28, is your chance to support this hyper-local all-volunteer-run nonprofit station as it turns to the local community for support during its 10th anniversary fundraiser concert and silent auction in the Morro Bay Community Center (4 to 9 p.m.; all ages; free).

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF DULCIE TAYLOR

TAYLOR MADE Community radio station The Rock will hold its 10th anniversary fundraising concert on Oct. 28, in the Morro Bay Community Center with a four-band line-up including award-winning singer-songwriter Dulcie Taylor.

Folk singers Dulcie Taylor and Jill Knight, '60s nostalgia cover band Unfinished Business, and honky-tonk psychedelic rock band Murder Hornets are scheduled to perform. The Rock's silent auction, which accounts for 50 percent of station's yearly operating budget, will offer a host of donated goods.

"This project I started out of the walk-in closet at my home turned into a great community resource with over 40-plus volunteers, creating home-grown, non-GMO and completely organic FM radio, for people, not for profit," Abrams added.

Food trucks, local wines, and freshly tapped Firestone beer will also be available. Come on out and join your friends and neighbors in supporting this local gem.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Let's see. Grammy Award? Check. Country Music Association Award? Check. Academy of Country Music Award? Check. CMT Music Award? Check. Grand Ole Opry inductee? Check. If there's a country music honor, you can bet Carly Pearce has won it. This Wednesday, Nov. 1, she headlines a Nederlander Concert at Vina Robles Amphitheatre (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $75 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com) with Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis opening.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF NEDERLAND CONCERTS

COUNTRY MUSIC MADE HER DO IT Award-winning country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Nov. 1.

Pearce recently released the single "Country Music Made Me Do It" via Big Machine Records, her love letter to the genre: "Country music made me do it/ Got me drunk and got me through it/ A little heartbreak eighty proof/ Over three chords and the truth."

Also this week at Vina, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Daryl Hall plays on Thursday, Nov. 2 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $55 to $130 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), with Todd Rundgren opening. Hall is, of course, one half of Hall and Oates, who released huge hits such as "You Make My Dreams," "Maneater," "I Can't Go for That," "Private Eyes," and "Rich Girl" among many others.

Fremont Theater

STRFKR brings its pop sounds to the Fremont Theater this Thursday, Oct. 26 (8 p.m.; all ages; $23 at prekindle.com) for a Good Vibez concert, with Ruth Radelet opening. I was just listening to STRFKR's dreamy new single "Always/Never," and it's a synth-driven head bopper. Formed in 2007, they now have a very deep catalog to draw from.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF GOOD VIBEZ

WORLD FUSION Mixing everything from belly dance to hip-hop to electronica, Beats Antique returns to the Fremont Theater on Oct. 27.

Experimental world fusion act Beats Antique returns on Friday, Oct. 27 (9 p.m.; all ages; $33 at seetickets.us), with Moontricks opening. Beats' sound is a mix of old and new—infusions of Middle Eastern belly dance with hip-hop, jazz, Afro-beat, and electronica. Samples, performance art, tribal dance—their show has it all.

Finally, comedian Demetri Martin performs on Saturday, Oct. 28 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $33 to $78 at eventbrite.com). The Greek American is known for his deadpan delivery, music comedy, and witty wordplay. He's also known for films such as Taking Woodstock, In a World..., and Dean.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Punks unite this Monday, Oct. 30, when Numbskull and Good Medicine present a triple-header at The Siren with Subhumans and special guests Fea and Dis-Krrimination (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Mosh it up.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF GOOD MEDICINE PRESENTS

AUSTIN NO. 1 Good Medicine and Numbskull Present Austin-based Americana act The Band of Heathens at The Siren on Nov. 2.

Austin's epic Americana, roots, blue-eyed soul, and country act The Band of Heathens plays with special guest Taylor Rae at The Siren on Thursday, Nov. 2 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Heathens are touring in support of their eighth studio album, Simple Things, that marks a return to their rootsy, guitar-based rock beginnings.

"It was a return to embracing our influences, our natural instincts, the way we sound when we get onstage," guitarist-vocalist Gordy Quist explained in press materials.

The Siren

In addition to the aforementioned Numbskull and Good Medicine shows, The Siren has a bunch of self-produced shows starting with Montana-raised Americana-folk act Tophouse on Thursday, Oct. 26 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at tixr.com).

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIGHT LIGHT SOCIAL HOUR

AUSTIN NO. 2 The Siren hosts Austin’s The Bright Light Social Hour on Oct. 27.

Austin-based indie psychedelic band The Bright Light Social Hour with Choses Sauvages (from Montreal) play on Friday, Oct. 27 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at tixr.com). Bright Light is touring in support of their new album Emergency Leisure.

The Molly Ringwald Project '80s Halloween Party happens Saturday, Oct. 28 (doors at 8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at tixr.com). This one sells out, so if you're going, buy tickets now.

MiniNova returns on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). This Latin/jazz/funk act features War saxophonist Scott Martin and Steve Miller Band member Kenny Lee Lewis on guitar. Rounding them out is drummer Jim Stromberg and bassist David Keif—serious pros, one and all.

SLO Brew Rock

Cal Poly radio station KCPR presents Caleb Nichols, The Bogeys, and Couch Dog on Thursday, Oct. 26 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $12 at ticketweb.com). It's an album release party for Nichols, who was signed to Kill Rock Stars not too long ago, and who's now releasing his second album on the label, Let's Look Back.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show live happens on Tuesday, Oct. 31 (6 and 9 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 presale at ticketweb.com). "Break out your corsets, fishnets, heels, and red lipstick because Rocky Horror is back and better than ever," the club announced. "Organizers of some of the most memorable parties and sensational drag shows to hit the Central Coast will return to SLO Brew Rock with two can't-miss screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show complete with live performances."

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present Drugdealer with Healing Potpourri on Wednesday, Nov. 1 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $26 at ticketweb.com). Drugdealer is touring in support of their third album, Hiding in Plain Sight, which—according to the band—almost didn't happen at all.

"Frustrated and insecure with his own singing voice prior to the pandemic, Drugdealer founder and primary songwriter Michael Collins was nearly ready to throw in the towel," press materials noted. "Then, amidst the windswept art colony of Marfa, Texas, a chance encounter with the visionary artist and composer Annette Peacock changed his outlook." The result is Hiding in Plain Sight.

SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) also present Sonido Gallo Negro on Thursday, Nov. 2 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). Sonido Gallo Negro (Black Rooster Sound) is a nine-piece instrumental combo from east Mexico City "that channels both the mystique and mysticism of 1960s Peruvian cumbia. The band integrates styles like Amazonian cumbia, huayno, cumbia sonidera, boogaloo, and chicha (Peruvian cumbia) with electric guitars, Farfisa organ, theremin, flute, and of course fluid Latin percussion. Spaghetti Western soundtracks, psychedelia, and surf music also echo in their compositions," according to their bio.

More music ...

The Forbes Organ Series returns with Phantom of the Organ with Spanish organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez in the PAC on Thursday, Oct. 26 (7:30 p.m.; $35 at calpolyarts.org). The concert includes celebrated Ukrainian soprano Anna Belaya and Venezuelan American tenor Bernardo Bermudez performing Phantom of the Opera arias.

Blues and R&B artist Burning James is running his various incarnations through their paces this week starting with gospely vocal trio Burning, Bad, and Cool playing on Thursday, Oct. 26, in Puffers of Pismo (6:30 p.m.). The Burning James Band plays on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Stillwater Winery (5 p.m.) performing classic soul, blues, R&B, and rock, with guest artists Dave Becker and Wayne Walcoff. Finally, Talie and James—the power duo—plays the Pourhouse on Sunday, Oct. 29 (3 p.m.). "Talie writes and Talie sings with soul and emotion," James said. "I harmonize and figure out how to play an entire band on one guitar. It's Americana—Bonnie, Patsy, Chris Stapleton, and more. It's good!"

John Novacek, Festival Mozaic's 2023-24 artist-in-residence, brings his trio Intersection to the Harold J. Miossi CPAC, at Cuesta College, this Saturday, Oct. 28 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; tickets start at $32 at festivalmozaic.org). "Experience an irresistible blend of classical, jazz, Broadway/film music, and the group's own arrangements," organizers announced. Expect to hear everything from Ravel to Bernstein, performed by Novacek on piano, Laura Frautschi on violin, and Christine Lamprea on cello.

The Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club presents The Yosemite Jazz Band and the Atascadero High School Jazz Band on Sunday, Oct. 29, in the Pismo Beach Vets Hall (11 a.m. jam session and concert starting at 1 p.m.; all ages; $15 at my805tix.com). Hailing from Oakhurst, Yosemite has five albums under its belt. Δ

