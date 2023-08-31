Got a News Tip?
August 31, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Morro Bay Art Association hosts free ceramics demo 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ART CENTER MORRO BAY
  • Photo Courtesy Of Art Center Morro Bay

Prolific ceramicist and teacher Jack Mettier will lead a ceramics demonstration at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Sept. 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. Admission to the demo, hosted by the Morro Bay Art Association, is free and open to the public.

Mettier has 35 years of experience in teaching ceramics, art, and jewelry classes. He previously taught at Paso Robles High School, where he also served as the chair of the school's visual and performing arts department. Mettier has also taught courses at Taft College, where he was the college's art gallery director and chair of its fine arts department.

Throughout his career as a teacher and artist, Mettier has experimented with making functional and representational pieces and glazes from various materials. To find out more about Mettier's upcoming demo at Art Center Morro Bay, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org.

Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ

