Moonshiner Collective plays another "Under the Moon" concert on July 6, at Tooth & Nail Winery 

Pure magic is the best way to describe Moonshiner Collective's Under the Moon concert series. Using powerful battery generators to run lights and their high-end PA system, the band performs off-the-grid in outdoor settings.

"Whether in the middle of a vineyard or next to the ocean, the ambience set by the band's music, vintage lanterns, fire pits, and globe lights creates an unforgettable experience that blends campfire nostalgia with a high-end professional concert experience," organizers explained. "These settings inspire the band to perform and tell stories with a different type of excitement and passion that only the outdoors with a group of good humans can summon."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Moonshiner Collective

SUMMER VIBES Local folk and Americana ensemble Moonshiner Collective plays another one of their off-the-grid shows, this time at Tooth and Nail Winery on July 6.

I went to one of these shows at Edna Valley Vineyard a while ago, and it was an amazing night—a stunning sunset, great music, wine, and a bunch of likeminded music lovers.

"Between these concerts and our other shows in the Central Coast region, we've had 20 sold-out shows now since COVID quarantine times ended," frontman Dan Curcio said. "We're so grateful for this beautiful community that supports us and always brings such a great energy to our shows. I've had some of the best nights of my life with these Under the Moon concerts and feel like it's the perfect fit for our music and fanbase."

The next one—the first in Paso Robles—takes place at Tooth & Nail Winery on Saturday, July 6 (doors at 6 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at eventbrite.com).

"Tooth & Nail winemaker Jeremy Leffert, who also happens to be a damn good musician, is opening the show and is gonna jam with us on a few songs," Curcio added. "Also, our good friend Tyson Leonard [of Tropo and Elysian Moon] will be joining us on violin for a handful of songs, and it's always an incredible time when he plays with us.

"[Tooth & Nail is] gonna have some fire pits and s'more stuff available along with their great wines and food, and it's going to be at a spot where they've never held a show before—where their winery crush pad meets the vineyards. We chose this space because of its unique location and beautiful vineyard backdrop. To also have Jeremy, their winemaker, playing his music and telling stories where he makes the wine is gonna be pretty cool."

Moonshiner Collective is one of our area's best Americana and folk acts featuring two other amazing musicians: eight-string guitarist Gary Wooten and drummer Tracy Morgan. Curcio's songs center on family, love, optimism, nature, and the power of community.

"We're able to play a mix of our more introspective singer-songwriter style work, our party jammers, and everything in between that doesn't always connect the same at loud venues/bars," Curcio finished. "I'm obviously biased, but our fans/friends that come to these shows are some of the best humans out there, and the feeling of singing and dancing together outdoors with a bunch of good people is pretty special."

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Vina's just got one show this week, but it's a barnburner because frontman and bassist extraordinaire Les Claypool takes no prisoners. Yes, Primus returns on Sunday, July 7 (8 p.m.; all ages; $49.50 to $99.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), with Guerilla Toss opening.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nederlander Concerts

'WYNONA'S BIG BROWN BEAVER' Alt-rock heroes Primus plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on July 7, featuring bassist/vocalist Les Claypool.

In 2022, Primus released their first new music in five years, their Conspiranoid EP, but since their 1984 conception, they've recorded nine studio albums, meaning they have a very deep catalog from which to draw, and hits such as "Too Many Puppies," "Jerry Was a Race Car," "My Name Is Mud," "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver," and more. This one's going to rock.

Sacramento alternative rock act Cake plays on Thursday, July 11 (8 p.m.; all ages; $54.50 to $94.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com) with Ukrainian folk music quartet DakhaBrakha opening. Cake is wildly original and pens relentlessly catchy songs like "The Distance": "He's going the distance/ He's going for speed/ She's all alone (all alone)/ All alone in her time of need// Because he's racing and pacing and plotting the course/ He's fighting and biting and riding on his horse/ He's going the distance."

As their bio cleverly explains, "If Hank Williams Sr. and Sly Stone were having a party together, and they played AC/DC records backwards ... that would be this band."

They're reportedly working on a new album, so there might be new music.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Alysse Gafkjen

COWGAL DELUXE During a stop on her Drive & Cry tour, up and coming country sensation Emily Nenni plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at Club Car Bar on July 5.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Rising country star Emily Nenni on her Drive & Cry tour plays Club Car Bar on Friday, July 5 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $17 at goodmedicinepresents.com). When I'm listening to Charley Crockett radio on Pandora, her songs keep popping up, and they always have me reaching for my phone to see who's singing. And to think, she never thought she'd be a performer.

"I thought I was just going to be a songwriter," she admitted in press materials, but instead she's emerged as one of Nashville's freshest new voices. She's currently touring in support of Drive & Cry, her third full length studio album.

"I love to be on the road," Nenni said. "I love to be with my buds, I love to play shows, and I love to make people happy and make people cry with my music. That's what truly makes me happy, too. So, I maybe never thought I'd be a performer, but I sure am glad that I am."

Teddy and the Rough Riders opens.

Dave's Not Here, a Foo Fighters tribute, plays Club Car Bar on Saturday, July 6 (8 p.m.; all ages; $10 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com or $12 day of show), with Murder Hornets and Three4All opening. Rock and rollll, baby!

The Siren

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Diane Lynn Photography

'GOLD DUST WOMAN' If you want to see tribute act Stevie Nicks Illusion on July 6, in The Siren, buy advanced tickets. Diana Grace's show always sells out.

Central Coast staple Lu Lu and the Cowtippers has been around since the 1990s, fronted by dynamic singer Donna Lu and featuring original stand-up bassist Tyler Mitchell as well as new members Dustin Willis (Blimp Pilots) and Todd Andrew (The Small Kicks, Teamheadkick). They're known for their "bombastic re-imagining of country staples" as well as originals, which you can hear on Friday, July 5 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free).

Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac fans, prepare yourself for the return of Stevie Nicks Illusion on Saturday, July 6 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at tixr.com), a show that seems to sell out every time it returns to The Siren. This authentic sounding tribute features Diana Grace, a spot-on interpreter of '70s and '80s-era Nicks. She's got a great live band behind her, so she doesn't resort to using backing tracks. Killer tribute.

Rod & Hammer Rock

All-Maori roots reggae act Katchafire, hailing from New Zealand, will play a SLO Brew Live show this Wednesday, July 10 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $29 at ticketweb.com). They formed 25 years ago and recorded six successful albums, enjoyed platinum sales and hit singles, and have a massive worldwide fanbase.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rod & Hammer Rock

ALL MORI New Zealand roots reggae act Katchafire plays a SLO Brew Live show at Rod & Hammer Rock on July 10.

"Their sound is built on the foundations of classic roots reggae with an R&B and funk rub, fusing modern dancehall with slinky pop, cool grooves, and uplifting vibes," their bio explains. "Built on a family movement, it all started when lead guitarist Grenville Bell, father of lead singer Logan Bell and drummer Jordan Bell, moved into an apartment building in town with his then-teenage sons where they could make music all night, and the rest is history. After countless jams and sold-out concerts, they swelled to an eight-piece collective of multi-talented songwriters and musicians and became a staple on Pacific roots scenes around the world."

Fremont Theater

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

DESDE GUADALAJARA Mexican singer-songwriter and rapper C-Kan performs at the Fremont Theater on July 9.

Journey USA, a tribute to '70s and '80s-era Journey, comes to downtown SLO on Saturday, July 6 (8 p.m.; all ages; $32 to $50 at prekindle.com). Journey had so many massive hits, from "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Open Arms," "Separate Ways," "Any Way You Want It," and many more. This band executes these songs with absolute precision.

Mexican singer-songwriter and rapper C-Kan on his "Cualquier Parecido con La Realidad" tour hits SLO Town on Tuesday, July 9 (8 p.m.; all ages; $30 to $75 at prekindle.com) with special guests Neto Peña, Yoss Bones, and Toser One. Este será un increíble concierto de música en español.

More music ...

Vintage Renegades play a Live on the Rocks outdoor concert on the bluffs overlooking the beach at The Cliffs Resort this Thursday, July 4 (1 p.m.; all ages; free). The Central Coast band specializes in favorite rock, pop, blues, and country cover songs. There's limited seating, so bringing low back chairs or blankets is recommended.

Beloved local reggae act Resination headlines Concerts in the Plaza this Friday, July 5 (5 to 8 p.m.; all ages; free), with singer-songwriter Kenny Taylor opening. I caught Resination at Live Oak last month, and they were on fire. After his health scare, I was worried about frontman Vance Fahie, but I'm happy to report he turned in a powerhouse performance and the band is sharp as ever. Don't miss this rootsy reggae ensemble.

Brass Mash—the horns, bass, and drum band that mashes popular songs together—has a slew of upcoming shows this month.

"We've been busier than ever," bandleader and arranger Colin Dean said. "We have had our highest attended shows in the last six months and things just keep getting better. We have a great crew of musicians right now, and I'm super proud of the live recordings we've been able to release."

See Brass Mash on Friday, July 5, at Liquid Gravity Brewing Company (7 to 10 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at my805tix.com); Saturday, July 6, in Ribline by the Beach (7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; all ages; $15 presale at my805tix.com); Saturday, July 13, in The Siren (8 to 11 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at tixr.com); and Saturday, July 20, at Castoro Cellars (7 to 10 p.m.; all ages; $20 at castorocellars.com).

Bandleader Cliff "Crawdaddy" Stepp wrote to tell me "The Cliffnotes are bringing their buns o' fun New Orleans-flavored rock'n'roll to Brook's Burgers" on Saturday, July 6 (1 to 3 p.m.; all ages; free). This fun boogie blues and beyond band has a powerhouse lead singer in Valerie Johnson.

Jazz-informed R&B and pop act The Damon Castillo Band plays a Mulligan's beach party in Avila Beach on Saturday, July 6 (5 p.m.; all ages; free). "It's beach party time," announced Castillo. "There will be food and drink specials, lawn games, and good times. Bring your people out and party with us!" Δ

