Monarch Books tasks contest participants to find Waldo at 24 local venues 

Kicking off on Monday, July 1, Monarch Books' Where's Waldo-themed contest invites its participants to find the hidden displays of the iconic children's book character arranged at 24 businesses in the Arroyo Grande Village. The free family-friendly competition runs through Sunday, July 28.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Taneesha Regez

Anyone who would like to participate can pick up a stamp card at Monarch Books that contains the names of the 24 featured businesses. At each spot, Waldo seekers can get their stamp signed by someone on behalf of the business after finding the character.

Participants who collect 20 or more stamps or signatures will have the opportunity to enter a grand prize drawing to win Where's Waldo books and other prizes. The drawing will be held at Monarch Books on Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m.

In press materials, Monarch Books owner Taneesha Regez described the contest as "a fantastic way for families to spend time together while getting to know our local small businesses in the Village."

Visit monarchbooks805.com for more info.