Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Donate
Pin It
Email
Favorite

June 20, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Monarch Books tasks contest participants to find Waldo at 24 local venues 

By

Kicking off on Monday, July 1, Monarch Books' Where's Waldo-themed contest invites its participants to find the hidden displays of the iconic children's book character arranged at 24 businesses in the Arroyo Grande Village. The free family-friendly competition runs through Sunday, July 28.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF TANEESHA REGEZ
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Taneesha Regez

Anyone who would like to participate can pick up a stamp card at Monarch Books that contains the names of the 24 featured businesses. At each spot, Waldo seekers can get their stamp signed by someone on behalf of the business after finding the character.

Participants who collect 20 or more stamps or signatures will have the opportunity to enter a grand prize drawing to win Where's Waldo books and other prizes. The drawing will be held at Monarch Books on Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m.

In press materials, Monarch Books owner Taneesha Regez described the contest as "a fantastic way for families to spend time together while getting to know our local small businesses in the Village."

Visit monarchbooks805.com for more info. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Oceano Depot Association holds book signing and artifact display Read More

  2. Eric is an eccentric ride through a man out to change himself Read More

  3. Michael Kaplan and Mark Pietri take the stage in It Takes Two, their third musical production together Read More

  4. Nipomo Library showcases summer exhibition of digital art Read More

  5. Under the Bridge Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Donate

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation