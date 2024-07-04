Mid-July marks the debut of the Great American Melodrama's Gunsmokin' in Oceano 

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano presents its production of Gunsmokin', which opens on Friday, July 12. Performances of the new show are scheduled to run at the theater through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Set in the town of Rooster Punch, the play follows various locals who fear they won't be able to afford tax increases in conjunction with an upcoming railroad project. With an aim to take advantage of the situation, saloon owner Perky Lapett offers to buy everyone's land and rent it back to them at "an affordable rate."

The citizens of Rooster Punch are hesitant to turn down Lapett's offer, especially without the protection of any law enforcement, as the town has a repeated history of sheriffs getting murdered almost immediately after getting elected.

But a new hope emerges when a local woman named Kit sets to out to break this morbid trend by running for sheriff with a platform "to protect the good people of Rooster Punch and their land," according to press materials.

Thirty minutes prior to each performance of Gunsmokin', the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy, and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks. The snack bar's menu includes popcorn, hot dogs, nachos, soda, beer, and other offerings.

General admission to the play ranges between $32 and $38, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military.

Tickets to Gunsmokin' can be purchased online at americanmelodrama.com or in person at the Great American Melodrama's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 5:30 p.m., and every Sunday, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

To find out more about the theater and its rotating lineup of shows, call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com. Other upcoming productions at the Great American Melodrama include Werewolf of Arroyo Grande (Friday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Nov. 9) and The Holiday Extravaganza (Friday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Dec. 31). Δ