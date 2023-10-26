Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

October 26, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Love at First Sight 

By
click to enlarge MEET-CUTE Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy, left) and Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) meet in Love at First Sight, a new rom-com streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF ACE ENTERTAINMENT
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF ACE ENTERTAINMENT
  • MEET-CUTE Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy, left) and Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) meet in Love at First Sight, a new rom-com streaming on Netflix.
What’s it rated? PG-13
When? 2023
Where’s it showing? Netflix

Based on the novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, this Netflix rom-com follows two fated young people on a journey from New York to London. Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) is on her way to her dad's second wedding, an event she isn't looking forward to. Oliver (Ben Hardy) is a British student heading home for a mysterious event. The two are thrown together at the airport and again on the overnight plane ride, and the chemistry is instantaneous.

Jameela Jamil serves as the film's narrator and walks us through the statistical probabilities of Hadley and Oliver ending up together. The two are separated once the plane lands, but there is little doubt the two will find each other again. We learn more about Hadley and her complicated relationship with her father, whom she feels abandoned by. We also get a further glimpse into Oliver's zany family and the precarious health situation of his mother.

newflicks.jpg

Quirky and a bit sappy but overall just adorably sweet, this film presents a cheeky slice of life that gives the audience a chance to believe in the elusive meet-cute that lands two people squarely in love for the rest of their lives. (91 min.)

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Morro Bay's community radio station The Rock celebrates 10 years with a concert on Oct. 28 Read More

  2. Local band Couch Dog brings horror movie magic to the music video experience for Not My Night Read More

  3. Local students, teachers get free access to the PAC through School Matinee Program Read More

  4. Killers of the Flower Moon depicts a dark slice of American history Read More

  5. An American Werewolf in London Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation