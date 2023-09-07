Got a News Tip?
September 07, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Local theater group holds Stage and Slice Soirée in Los Osos 

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR
  • Image Courtesy Of Exit Pursued By A Bear

Exit Pursued by a Bear, a Central Coast-based theater group, will hold its Stage and Slice Soirée at Brightside Pizza in Los Osos on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at 5 p.m. During the event, the group will enter audience suggestions into ChatGPT and perform the plays generated by the app on the spot.

Admission to attend the show is free, but donations will be accepted to help the group in its mission of achieving nonprofit status. The company will also use the event as an opportunity to announce its upcoming season of productions, which will include the premiere of Him, a new original play adapted from Dracula.

To find out more about Exit Pursued by a Bear, visit facebook.com/exitpursuedbyabeartheatre. For more info on Brightside Pizza, call (805) 439-3516 or visit brightsidepizza.com. The pizzeria is located at 1236 Los Osos Valley Road, suite A, Los Osos. Δ

