Local music nonprofit holds Jingle Jazz Holiday Party in Pismo 

The Basin Street Regulars presents its 12th annual Jingle Jazz Holiday Party at the Pismo Beach Veterans Hall on Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets to this holiday event—which features live music from the Riptide Big Band and the Jingle Belles, lunch, and Champagne—are available to purchase in advance at my805tix.com.

Thanks to ongoing support from the Santa Maria Valley Senior Club and the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Riptide Big Band has been providing live dance music at venues across Central Coast for nearly a decade, according to press materials. The ensemble will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in January.

The band, based in Santa Maria and led by former music teacher Judy Lindquist, includes musicians from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, the music standards of the '30s and '40s, and "pretty much anything written for standard big band orchestration," according to the group's website.

The Jingle Belles, a local trio of singers, will open for the Riptide Big Band at the Jingle Jazz Holiday Party. Since 2013, the group has provided live holiday music for several local organizations over the years, including the Oceano Friends of the Airport, the Oaks at Nipomo, the San Luis Obispo Country Club, and others across the Central Coast.

Requests to reserve the Jingle Belles for a holiday concert can be submitted on the band's website. The group is open to performing at venues in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties.

Along with live music, guests of the Jingle Jazz Holiday Party can look forward to a lunch, which will include ham, turkey, scalloped potatoes, butternut squash casserole, Italian green beans, and rolls. Lunch and a complimentary glass of Champagne are both included with the price of admission, $25

Silver members of the Basin Street Regulars Hot Jazz Club can attend the party for free but are asked to RSVP with Shonda Croly at (805) 937-2419 or [email protected].

To find out more about the 12th annual Jingle Jazz Holiday Party and other programs hosted by the Basin Street Regulars, visit pismojazz.com. The Pismo Beach Veterans Hall is located at 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach.

Dedicated to the preservation and promotion of traditional jazz, the Basin Street Regulars is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization that provides scholarships and jazz music camps to promising young musicians. Call (805) 937-8402 or email [email protected] for more details about the nonprofit. Δ

