Local author releases Frozen Voices: A Speech Therapist's Alaskan Memoir 

In 1976, Kit Roberts Johnson began working as a speech-language pathologist in Alaska. More than three decades later, the SLO resident released a memoir that recounts her clinical experiences working with Indigenous Alaskans "who were just finding their voices after being silenced for generations," according to press materials.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Kit Roberts Johnson

Johnson released her book, Frozen Voices: A Speech Therapist's Alaskan Memoir, in December. The title is available to order in paperback form via eKindle from Amazon.

According to press materials, Johnson became a speech therapist to help people with communication disorders and discovered over the span of her career that "we all have been silenced in some way by trauma."

Johnson's book "explores the theme of the inherent dignity of all life, between men and women, people with and without disabilities, Native Alaskans and colonizers, doctors and patients, and humans and animals," according to the author's website.

Central Coast locals may recognize Johnson for her music work, as she has sung and performed as part of the In Time Trio and the Flaming Ukuleles over the years. Johnson lives with her husband, two dogs, and a cat, and is the mother of a stepdaughter. To find out more about the local author, visit kitrobertsjohnson.com.

Johnson also works as a speaker, available for the public to reserve at events to speak on various topics, including following a calling, "the two-edged sword of isolation," and subjects related to her work as a former speech-language pathologist. Δ