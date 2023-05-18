Local author Jill Thayer's new book celebrates Central Coast hiking trails 

The Oceano dunes, Big Sur, and other locales along the Central Coast are highlighted in a new book, Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast, by local author and photographer Jill Thayer. The book was released by Archway Publishing in late April.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Jill Thayer

In press materials, the book is described as a visual narrative in which Thayer examines her favorite trails through her own photography and explains why these particular settings are her "go-to for balance, reflection, and a bit of exercise."

"The beauty of our region is the result of care and advocacy in land conservation and sustainability of the environment," Thayer said in press materials. "These sacred spaces bring peace and clarity. They resonate in the mind and speak to the soul."

In an excerpt from the book, Thayer described her trail adventures as sojourns that "quiet my mind, inspire my spirit, and broaden my understanding of the world and my relationship to it."

Thayer described her process of developing the book as "cathartic, introspective, and fulfilling."

"The role of photography throughout my journey allowed me to capture the beauty of the region, reflect on my experiences, and observe the healing power of nature and its enlightenment," Thayer stated in her book. "These treks helped me realize the majestic wonder of our environment, appreciate the stewardship of the land, and awaken my presence in the moment."

Sojourns: 100 Trails of Enlightenment Inspired by the California Central Coast is currently available in hardcover and softcover editions through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers. Visit archwaypublishing.com for more details on the book.

To find out more about Thayer and her work as a writer, historian, educator, artist, curator, and podcaster, visit jillthayer.com.