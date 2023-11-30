Got a News Tip?
November 30, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Local artist Marcia Kortas hosts alcohol inks workshop in Nipomo 

Participants of an upcoming art class in Nipomo will have the chance to learn about the basics of painting with alcohol inks in a casual environment, according to the workshop's host. Led by local artist Marcia Kortas, the event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Kortas' studio at 303 Blue Springs Lane, Nipomo.

The workshop is described as a beginner-friendly class that guides attendees on various supplies, tools, and techniques they can use to create a piece of intuitive art from alcohol inks. No experience is necessary to sign up for the course, which costs $125 to attend. The admission fee includes the materials needed for five giftable art projects for participants to paint, including glass mugs and Christmas tree ornaments, for example.

In a statement on Kortas' website, the Nipomo-based artist described art as a meditative tool of self-discovery. Local outlets that have showcased Kortas' work in the past include New Frontiers in Solvang, Studios on the Park in Paso Robles, and a handful of galleries in San Luis Obispo. The artist's portfolio is made up of florals, abstract pieces, animal portraits, and landscapes in oil, pastel, and other media.

To find out more about the artist's upcoming alcohol inks workshop and future classes, call (805) 215-2227 or visit marciakortas.com. Early reservations are recommended to attend the alcohol inks class, as space is limited. Δ

