Local artist Larry Le Brane hosts creativity talk in Morro Bay 

The Morro Bay Art Association presents The Spark to Creativity, an artist talk with Los Osos-based artist Larry Le Brane, at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, June 19, from 3 to 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Larry Le Brane

Le Brane will share stories, photographs, videos, and more during the free presentation, while he describes his approach to transforming or repurposing offbeat materials, including musical instruments and other items, into quirky artworks.

To find out more about the event, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Admission to the talk is free. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ