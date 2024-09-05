click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sony Pictures

THE MARCH WOMEN Jo (Winona Ryder), Meg (Trini Alvarado), Amy (Kirsten Dunst), Mrs. March (Susan Sarandon), and Beth (Claire Danes) make the best of their poverty in Little Women (1994), screening at the Bay Theatre on Sept. 9.

What's it rated? PG

When? Monday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

Where's it showing? The Bay Theatre of Morro Bay

Gillian Armstrong (My Brilliant Career, Mrs. Soffel) directs this 1994 film adaptation of writer Louisa May Alcott's two volume coming of age novel (released in 1868 and 1869) about the March sisters—Meg (Trini Alvarado), Jo (Winona Ryder), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (Kirsten Dunst as younger Amy and Samantha Mathis as older Amy). Susan Sarandon stars as their mother, Mrs. March.

With Mr. March serving far from home as a chaplain during the American Civil War, the March women face their first Christmas without him. The story chronicles their struggles, romantic relationships, and deep love for one another. It's a real tearjerker.

If you're unfamiliar with the source material, I'm surprised. By my count, it's been adapted for the screen seven times, most recently in 2019 by director Greta Gerwig. Other famous adaptations include George Cukor's 1933 film with Katharine Hepburn as Jo.

Armstrong's film was Claire Dane's first major movie. Kirsten Dunst was hot off her success in Interview with the Vampire, which also came out in 1994. The film also features Christian Bale as Laurie and Eric Stoltz as John Brooke. Add in Gabriel Byrne as Friedrich Bhaer, and you've got a monster cast. This is a terrific adaptation. (115 min.) ∆