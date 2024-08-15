click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Sarah Enticknap/The Avenue

REAP THE WHIRLWIND U.S. Air Force drone pilot Capt. Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe) works to protect a Delta Force team under attack, in Land of Bad, screening on Netflix.

When? 2024

William Eubank (The Signal, Underwater) co-wrote and directs this action thriller about drone pilot Capt. Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe), supporting a Delta Force team sent to rescue a CIA spy held by Abu Sayyaf terrorists. After a brutal firefight with the terrorists, Sgt. JJ Kinney (callsign "Playboy") (Liam Hemsworth) appears to be the only surviving member of the Delta Force. What follows is an action-packed but also somewhat overly complicated and disjointed tale of heroism and neglect. Reaper's supporting crew on Nellis Air Force Base are more interested in March Madness games than in extracting Playboy and the CIA spy in a mission gone wrong.

Released in theaters in February, the film bombed, making only $6.5 million. It never came to SLO County as far as I can remember. It clearly wants to be a Black Hawk Down-style gritty rescue flick, and it has its moments with some well-staged action and a solid cast, but it's a tad too didactic in its criticism of the American military and modern warfare.

Still, Crowe stands out as the determined Reaper, who wants to see the mission through. If you're an action fan, it's worth a look. (113 min.) Δ