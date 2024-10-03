Got a News Tip?
October 03, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Kiki's Delivery Service 

By
click to enlarge blastfromthepast.png

What's it rated? G

When? 1989

Where's it showing? Max

Everyone knows October is the start of the spooky season, so why not start the month off with a bang and watch a movie about a young witch, her mother's broomstick, and her black cat that happens to also be her best friend.

Kiki's Delivery Service is directed by Hayao Miyazaki, a Japanese animator and filmmaker most notably known for his movies Spirited Away and Ponyo. The story follows a 13-year-old witch named Kiki from the countryside. As tradition has it, when witches turn 13, they leave home and travel to a new city to enhance their skills, and Kiki's excited to follow suit. Finding herself alone in the big city, Kiki decides her most prominent skill is flying on her broomstick, and she opens a delivery service. Dealing with insecurity, Kiki loses her ability to fly and must learn how to reconnect with her spirit.

While I'm not usually an anime fan, this movie was too cute not to watch and would be a great movie to see with the little ones. It was a tad slow at times but that tends to happen with any movie that's an hour and 42 minutes like this one. (102 min) Δ

