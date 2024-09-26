Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 26, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Kaos 

By
click to enlarge PETTY GOD Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, an insecure and vengeful god who's losing his power, in Kaos, a modern-day take on Greek mythology streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • PETTY GOD Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, an insecure and vengeful god who's losing his power, in Kaos, a modern-day take on Greek mythology streaming on Netflix.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Created by Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), this darkly funny series finds an increasingly paranoid Zeus (a delightfully droll Jeff Goldblum) fearing the end of his reign when he notices a wrinkle on his forehead and interprets it as a harbinger of doom. The series is narrated by Prometheus (Stephen Dillane), Zeus' best friend who incurred Zeus' wrath so he's being endlessly tortured by hanging from a cliff where a bird pecks at his guts. It's just another day on Olympus.

Zeus is married to Hera (Janet McTeer) who's having an affair with Poseidon (Cliff Curtis). Zeus' son Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) desperately wants more responsibility. Eurydice "Riddy" (Aurora Perrineau) has fallen out of love with her partner Orpheus (Killian Scott). Hades (David Thewlis) is doing his best to keep the underworld humming. Medusa (Debi Mazar), Cassandra (Billie Piper), Persephone (Ralie Ayola)—the gang's all here! You don't have to know Greek and Roman mythology to enjoy the series, but it helps.

It's a tad overstuffed, maybe even verging on bloated, but it's also a lot of fun, and it doesn't take itself too seriously. Goldblum especially seems to be having a blast. Satiric Greek mythology in the modern world for the win! (eight 46- to 56-min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger celebrates the cinematic geniuses behind The Red Shoes and other iconic British films Read More

  2. The Killer Read More

  3. The Bikeriders Read More

  4. All-day music festival Twang N Bang comes to Liquid Gravity on Sept. 1 Read More

  5. Cambria and SYV gear up for annual community scarecrow displays Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation