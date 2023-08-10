Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 10, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Kandahar 

By
click to enlarge ON THE RUN Special ops mercenary Tom Harris (Gerald Butler, left) and his Afghan American translator Mohammad "Mo" Doud (Navid Negahban) must evade Iranian and Pakistani security forces, in Kandahar, on streaming platforms and at Redbox. - PHOTO COURTESY OF OPEN ROAD FILMS
  • Photo Courtesy Of Open Road Films
  • ON THE RUN Special ops mercenary Tom Harris (Gerald Butler, left) and his Afghan American translator Mohammad "Mo" Doud (Navid Negahban) must evade Iranian and Pakistani security forces, in Kandahar, on streaming platforms and at Redbox.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Redbox and streaming platforms

In their third collaboration, Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen, Greenland) directs Gerald Butler once again, this time as Tom Harris, a freelance special operator working for the CIA. He's a world-weary mercenary with a young daughter he doesn't see enough and a wife demanding he sign divorce papers. We first meet him as he's working undercover as a communications tech, but he's really inserting malware into an Iranian nuclear facility.

That successful op leads his CIA handler Roman Chalmers (Travis Fimmel) to send him on another mission, this time in Afghanistan, but his cover is immediately blown, and soon he and his Afghan American translator, Mohammad "Mo" Doud (Navid Negahban), are in a race to an extraction point with Iranian security forces in pursuit, as well as Pakistani agent Kahil Nassir (Ali Fazal), a relentless and resourceful antagonist.

If, at this point, you're thinking, "This sounds a lot like Guy Richie's The Covenant," you'd be right. Richie's film is much better, but hey, if you're an action junkie and you need to feed your habit, Kandahar is a serviceable flick with engaging performances and effective direction, it's just not as masterful as The Covenant, which remains one of this year's best. (119 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Theater Camp is a charming mockumentary with a lot of heart Read More

  2. Rina Hofmann finds her peace in poetry and children's book writing Read More

  3. Santa Barbara reggae act Rebelution plays Avila Beach Resort on Aug. 9 and 10 Read More

  4. The Bear (Season 2) Read More

  5. Entry period for New Times Music Awards closes Aug. 14 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation