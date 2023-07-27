Got a News Tip?
July 27, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Jury Duty 

THE RONALD SHOW Like the fictional Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, Jury Duty places unwitting regular-guy Ronald Gladden onto a jury and trial populated entirely by actors, streaming on Freevee.
  • THE RONALD SHOW Like the fictional Jim Carrey film The Truman Show, Jury Duty places unwitting regular-guy Ronald Gladden onto a jury and trial populated entirely by actors, streaming on Freevee.
What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime's Freevee

Whatever lengths the casting department had to go through to get Ronald Gladden to sign up for this experiment were well worth it. He thinks he's on a real jury, one that's being filmed for a documentary showing the process of a civil trial. Little does he know the bizarre behavior and absolutely odd characters surrounding him are all an act. But while the trial may be a farce, the friendships that come out of the experience are real, and Gladden proves himself to be a genuinely wonderful person.

From James Marsden who plays himself and manages to get the jury sequestered to odd Todd (David Brown) whose obsession with cyborgs leads him to invent and sport chair-pants to court, this grab bag of kooky characters makes for a funny and touching group that Ronald, the jury foreman, must wrangle. The judge, the bailiff, the witnesses—they're all actors playing a role.

If you need a well-deserved break from serious shows, Jury Duty is a lighthearted and oddly endearing series that shouldn't be missed. (eight 26- to 29-min. episodes)

