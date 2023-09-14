It's another banner live music week in SLO County 

I don't know what it is about Thursday, Sept. 21, but you're going to wish you could be in four places at once so you won't have to decide between Los Lobos, Keb' Mo', James Hunter, and Samantha Fish. It's like Sophie's Choice, but with music.

It's incredibly rare for any band to last 50 years and rarer still to continue to make vital new music rather than capitalizing on past success, which is why Los Lobos is a very rare band indeed. Now celebrating their 50th anniversary, just last year they won the Best Americana Album Grammy for their 2021 album Native Sons, their love letter to Los Angeles.

FIFTY YEARS AND COUNTING Los Lobos stops on Sept. 21 at Vina Robles Amphitheatre as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

Right from their 1978 debut album Los Lobos del Este de Los Angeles, which loosely translates to "just another band from East LA," they proved they weren't just another band. They played traditional Mexican folk music with rock band sensibilities. They followed in 1984 with their breakout record, How Will the Wolf Survive? It mixed rock and Tejano music, as well as country, blues, and R&B elements. They were working within and without traditions, forging their own sound.

For my money, these sensibilities coalesced and reached their zenith with Kiko, and I vividly remember seeing the band play the Fremont Theater as part of their Kiko tour, but before then, Los Lobos received worldwide fame with the soundtrack for La Bamba (1987), which told the Ritchie Valens story.

They've been nominated for 12 Grammys and won four, and over the course of 17 studio albums, seven live albums, and dozens of soundtracks, compilations, and guest appearances, they've never released a clunker. Nederlander Concerts brings Los Lobos to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Thursday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $40 to $59.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). Another trailblazing LA band, Ozomatli, opens the show, mixing salsa, jazz, funk, reggae, hip-hop, and more into their sound.

LIVING LINK Keb' Mo' was born in Compton but plays like he's from the Delta. See him in the Fremont Theater on Sept. 21.

Fremont Theater

The Fremont's "don't miss" Thursday, Sept. 21, show is groundbreaking blues great Keb' Mo' (8 p.m.; all ages; $54.50 at eventbrite.com). This genre-bending bluesman has five Grammys, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and is a living link to the seminal Delta blues sound that started it all. Now living in Nashville, Kevin Roosevelt Moore was born and raised in Compton and began his career as a studio guitarist, songwriter, and arranger before breaking out with his titular de facto debut in 1994 (In 1980, he released an album called Rainmaker that went nowhere, so he considers Keb' Mo' his true debut).

The recording won the 1995 W.C. Handy Award for Best Country/Acoustic Blues Album of the Year and launched the artist's international career as a contemporary roots bluesman who mixed old sounds and new sensibilities. Now 71, he remains one of the best living blues guitarists, and singer-songwriters. Scott Mulvahill, a terrific upright bassist and blues singer-songwriter, opens the show.

Also this week at the Fremont, a quartet of reggae bands will take the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 19, including headliner Iya Terra with Surfer Girl, E.N Young & Imperial Sound, and Irie Souljah (8 p.m.; all ages; $25 at prekindle.com).

Comedian Brian Regan does his stand-up thing on Wednesday, Sept. 20 (8 p.m.; all ages; $59.50 at eventbrite.com). Self-deprecating with lots of body language and funny facial expressions, this clean comedian was called "the funniest stand-up alive" by Vanity Fair.

U.K. SOULMAN SUPREME Numbskull and Good Medicine present British soul sensation James Hunter on Sept. 21 at The Siren.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Good Medicine and Numbskull have teamed up to compete with themselves on Thursday, Sept. 21. Over at The Siren, they're bringing British soul and R&B sensation James Hunter (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $27 at goodmedicinepresents.com). I can't overstate how deeply cool Hunter is. He's got a singular voice and serious guitar chops, and his life story is like a variation on the 1991 film The Commitments, about a group of working-class kids who dream of forming a soul band.

Hunter developed his love for R&B and rock through his grandmother's collection of 78 rpm records. To get by, he worked on the railway, but he also busked the streets of London before spending much of the '90s playing small clubs, where he eventually drew the attention of Van Morrison, who invited him to play guitar and sing backup for him. Since then, he's written scores of original songs and got a Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy nomination for People Gonna Talk (Rounder 2006). His most recent album with his combo The James Hunter Six is 2022's With Love. There's a reason MOJO magazine has crowned him "The United Kingdom's Greatest Soul Singer." Los Tranquilos open.

BLUES VIXEN Good Medicine and Numbskull also bring ripping guitarist and bold vocalist Samantha Fish to BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 21.

Meanwhile at BarrelHouse Brewing, Numbskull and Good Medicine present ripping guitarist and sassy blues vixen Samantha Fish on Thursday, Sept. 21 (6 p.m.; all ages; $27 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The show is a stop on her cross-country Love Letters tour, which is inspired by the introspective Love Letters: Samantha Fish Live From New Orleans documentary, first broadcast on PBS in May.

Her career trajectory is heading straight for the stars thanks to her ferocious guitar licks, soulful voice, and work ethic. She started on drums, which helped her develop a metronome-like rhythm, and her touring scheduled over the past few years has been relentless, winning over fans far and wide. Her most recent album, Death Wish Blues, released by Rounder Records this past May, is a collaboration with outlaw country star Jesse Dayton, and sat at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. Eric Johanson opens.

Also this week, Numbskull and Good Medicine bring country artist Ashley Cooke to The Siren for a stop on her Shot in the Dark Tour this Tuesday, Sept. 19 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). This emerging star is one to watch, having graduated from TikTok sensation to touring troubadour. Vincent Mason opens.

Get your socially conscious one-love irie vibe on when Nattali Rize with special guest Minori play The Siren on Wednesday, Sept. 20 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Australian-born Jamaican-based musician, record producer, and social activist Nattali Rize was born Natalie Magdalena Chilcote in Bryon Bay, New South Wales, and has been active since 2000.

Also at The Siren

The Siren has a trio of free shows this week starting on Friday, Sept. 15, when Bay Area rock act King Dream takes the stage (7:30 p.m.; all ages). They're fronted by Oakland native Jeremy Lyon, "a lifelong songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who crafts dive bar anthems with heart, brains, and soul," according to press materials.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, there's a double header starting with classic rock cover band Route 66 in the afternoon (2 p.m.). Hear everything from Elvis to Van Morrison, to the Eagles to Creedence, to the Beatles to the Stones.

Later that same night, see psychedelic surf rockers and honky tonkers The Murder Hornets (8 p.m.; 21-and-older), whose goal is "spreading their good vibes to the world" through "a fairly broad mix of covers and original tunes, so put your dancing shoes on (shoes not required) and come on down and enjoy the music of this band of misfits."

SLO Brew Rock

SLO Brew Rock presents the sixth annual Rocktoberfest with The Ragged Jubilee and The Tens playing on Sunday, Sept. 16 (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; free). "Break out your lederhosen and come join us for a full day of beer, great food and barbecue, and free live music and plenty of games!" the club announced. I don't know much about The Tens, but Ragged Jubilee is a really engaging jangly garage blues act.

DRIVE YOUR CHEVY TO THE LEVEE "American Pie" troubadour Don McLean plays the Clark Center on Sept. 17.

The Clark Center

If you're of a certain age, chances are you know these lyrics: "A long, long time ago, I can still remember/ How that music used to make me smile/ And I knew if I had my chance/ That I could make those people dance/ And maybe they'd be happy for a while." So begins "American Pie," the 8-minute and 42-second Don McLean opus to The Day the Music Died, the tragic Feb. 3, 1959 plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and "The Big Bopper" J. P. Richardson.

Released in 1971, "American Pie" was a No. 1 hit for four weeks starting in Jan. 15, 1972, and it was so massive it might be easy write McLean off as a one-hit wonder except for this: "Starry, starry night/ Paint your palette blue and gray/ Look out on a summer's day/ With eyes that know the darkness in my soul." Yeah, that's from McLean's other massive hit "Vincent" about Van Gogh, which was also off his second album.

And don't forget "Castles in the Air," "When a Good Thing Goes Bad," "If We Try"—McLean was an amazing hitmaker through the '70s and has continued to release new albums, most recently 2020's Still Playin' Favorites. Don McLean plays The Clark Center this Sunday, Sept. 17 (7 p.m.; all ages; $69 to $89 at clarkcenter.org) as part of The American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour. He'll mix his originals with some classic covers.

Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival

Chances are if you're going to the 10th annual Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, at Castoro Cellars in Paso Robles (tickets at whalerockmusicfestival.com), you've already secured your tickets and are locked and loaded, but if you're still on the fence, here's one final reminder of what's in store.

Saturday's headliner is country blues rocker Marcus King (8 p.m.), a Grammy Award-nominated artist, performer, and songwriter. Other Friday mainstage performers include Huntertones, Ron Artis II & The Truth, Sierra Hull, and Nth Power: Earth, Wind, and Power. Meanwhile on the Stomping Grounds Stage, see Wolf Jett, Mama Magnolia, Boot Juice (two sets!), and an encore performance by Ron Artis II & The Truth.

WHALE OF A TIME The Wood Brothers headline the second day of the Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 17, at Castoro Cellars in Paso Robles.

Sunday's headliner is American country roots artists The Wood Brothers (8 p.m.). Their 2006 song "Luckiest Man" is one of their most unforgettably amazing songs, but they have decades' worth of material. Other Saturday performers include Big Richard, Próxima Parada, Cory Wong, and The Fearless Flyers. Meanwhile on the Stomping Grounds Stage, see the Jam in the Van contest winner, Wolf Jett, Thrown Out Bones, an encore performance by Big Richard, and Samba Loca.

More music ...

Two Dog Night, featuring father and son guitar duo Billy and Charlie Foppiano, plays a New Moon Sunset show at A Satellite of Love this Friday, Sept. 14 (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $20 donation suggested at my805tix.com). DJ B Tru will spin before and after the show. Light fare and refreshments will be served.

Festival Mozaic presents a quartet of classical music events this week, including three chamber concerts and a free master class. See Notable Insight: Schumann & Durfuflé on Friday, Sept. 15, in Los Osos' Trinity United Methodist Church (5:30 p.m.; tickets start at $27 at festivalmozaic.org). Flutist Alice Dade offers a free master class on Saturday, Sept. 16 (9 a.m.), in Room 7160 of the Cuesta College Performing Arts building. Also on Saturday, Sept. 16, enjoy Notable Soiree: Mozart Flute Quartet (2 p.m.; tickets star at $82 at festivalmozaic.org and include a wine and appetizer reception), in the Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes. And finally, Scott Yoo & Guests offer a chamber concert on Sunday, Sept. 17 (2 p.m.; tickets star at $32 at festivalmozaic.org), in Cuesta's Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center.

Nesting Hawk Ranch is hosting an intimate house concert with award-winning North Carolina Americana musician Anya Hinkle featuring Billy Cardine next Thursday, Sept. 21 (6 to 8 p.m.; $25 suggested donation; RSVP at [email protected]). Bring your own chair or blanket and drinks. Expect "vivid storytelling, vibrant musicianship, and arresting honesty," according to organizers. New local trio Little Tyme will open the show. Δ

