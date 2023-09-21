click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Peacock

MIND BENDER Ben Affleck stars as police detective Danny Rourke, whose current case may be connected to his missing daughter, in Hypnotic, streaming on Peacock.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Peacock

Robert Rodriguez (Desperado, Spy Kids, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For) directs this sci-fi mystery that mixes elements of Inception, Looper, Fury, and Firestarter into a detective story with a significant mid-film twist.

Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck), an Austin Police Department detective, is a tormented man. While at the park under his supervision, his 7-year-old daughter, Minnie (Ionie Olivia Nieves), went missing, leading to the dissolution of his marriage. His missing daughter hangs over everything he does, so when he and his partner receive a tip to stake out a bank and a possible safety deposit box robbery, they do, and Rourke discovers that inside the box is a photo of his missing daughter inscribed with the message "Find Lev Dellrayne," the name of the would-be bank robber (William Fichtner). Alice Braga stars as Diana Cruz, who may be able to help Rourke solve the case and find his daughter.

If you like reality-bending sci-fi and have Peacock, this might be worth 90 minutes, but this comes nowhere close to being as good as the aforementioned films it aspires to. That said, it's got a solid cast that includes cameo appearances from Jeff Fahey and Jackie Earle Haley. (93 min.) Δ