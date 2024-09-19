Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens play BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 24 

Good grief, do these two promotors have a lot of shows this week. I'm probably most excited about Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at BarrelHouse Brewing in Paso Robles (6 p.m.; all ages; $38.83 at goodmedicinepresents.com) with local singer-songwriter Joe Koenig opening. Carll's an amazing songwriter and singer in his own right, but The Band of Heathens have two equally amazing songwriters and singers in band members Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Medicine Presents

SONGWRITERS GALORE Numbskull and Good Medicine present Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens on Sept. 24, at BarrelHouse Brewing.

Carll and The Heathens crossed paths many times during their careers, so joining forces felt inevitable. As their bio explains, they're "armed to the teeth with guitars, swagger, and some of the most irresistible American rock 'n' roll, folk, country, and soulful blues anthems of the last two decades. Far from coming out of nowhere, Hayes & The Heathens is a union born out of years from mutual respect."

Back in October of 2023, they shared a freewheeling family jam in Luckenbach, Texas.

"We had such a blast collaborating and playing together out in Luckenbach, that we wanted to take this on the road and share it with more people," Quist said in press materials.

"We've played a lot of music together over the last 10 years," Carll added, "and our creative relationship continues to evolve into its own thing. Hayes & The Heathens is that thing."

"This sort of medicine show, revival, rock 'n' roll circus is a unique presentation of our music," Jurdi concluded. "I think anyone who loves the spontaneity and chemistry of a live performance is going to be in for a magical evening. I know we're going to have a good time!"

Numbskull and Good Medicine also has singer-songwriter Dave Hause on Friday, Sept. 20, in Club Car Bar (8 p.m.; all ages; $24.41 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Hause came onto the scene in 2011 with his debut, Resolutions, and now the Philadelphia-born songwriter is touring in support of his sixth studio album, Drive It Like It's Stolen.

On his Black Bandana Tour, new school country rocker Corey Kent plays on Saturday, Sept. 21, at BarrelHouse Brewing (6 p.m.; all ages; $32.65 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with special guest Karley Scott Collins. Kent has a "reputation for red-dirt swagger and blue-collar grit," according to his bio.

Ripping Texas blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Ally Venable plays on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $21.32 at goodmedicinepresents.com). She's hard to miss in her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots, and she's been featured on the Experience Hendrix Show at the ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin, Texas.

Texas singer-songwriter Braxton Keith plays The Siren on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30.59 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with local country act Bitterwater Road opening. Keith's "inspired by the traditional twang of storytellers like Marty Robbins and Merle Haggard, [and] he writes songs that blend modern sounds with the best elements of old-school country," his bio explains.

"These are songs about love, heartbreak, and drinking, which are things everybody knows about," he said. "I'm not the only person to write songs about those things. But I'm the only person to do it my way."

Numbskull and Good Medicine are also bringing Faye Webster to the Madonna Expo Center on Thursday, Sept. 26, but this one's sold out.

The Siren

Enjoy a triple header when Hot Moms Club, the San Diego/LA-based music project of Eliza Rose Vera, joins local singer-songwriters Max MacLaury and Jake Schoonmaker on Friday, Sept. 20 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; free).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Siren

JUMPING FLEA Sixteen-year-old ukulele prodigy Feng E plays The Siren on Sept. 26.

Local alt-pop-rock act Ultra plays on Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free), covering acts such as INXS, The Police, Oasis, The Cure, STP, Depeche Mode, Simple Minds, Tears for Fears, Modern English, REM, Smash Mouth, Coldplay, The Clash, Nirvana, U2, Foo Fighters, Jesus Jones, and more.

Ukulele prodigy Feng E and guitar virtuosos Christie Lenée and Kyran Daniel play on Thursday, Sept. 26 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30.12 at tixr.com). Born in Taiwan in 2007, Feng E was a finalist on Asia's Got Talent at the age of 10. Lenée is a singer-songwriter and renowned fingerstyle guitarist whose sound is best described as symphonic. Daniel has performed alongside Tommy Emmanuel, who declared, "I knew at the time he would be an incredible force in music."

SLO Brew Live at Rod & Hammer Rock

I mentioned them last week, but don't forget SLO Brew Live and (((folkYEAH!))) present LA-based synth pop band Inner Wave on Thursday, Sept. 19 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $39.05 at ticketweb.com).

This Saturday, Sept. 21, Rod & Hammer hosts its third annual Whiskey Festival (noon; all ages; free), with music by the award-winning singer-songwriter act the Josh Rosenblum Band, Latin jazz and funk all-star band MiniNova, and alt-rockers Carbon City Lights. You can also expect mechanical bull rides, whiskey tastings for those 21-and-older, a craft market, axe throwing, smoked meats, and more. Later that same day in a ticketed event, see funk legends Diggin Dirt, with local funk act The Funk Junket opening (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $29.78 at ticketweb.com). The members of Diggin Dirt might look like a group Humboldt hippies, but the horn-driven septet delivers authentic-sounding '60s funk.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Mint Talent Group

GET FUNKY On Sept. 21, at Rod & Hammer Rock, enjoy the free daylong Whiskey Festival followed that evening by a ticketed show for funk legends Diggin Dirt.

Australian reggae star Sammy Johnson will bring his Maori and Polynesian inspired island, soul, and jazz sounds to Rod & Hammer, with local reggae group True Zion opening, on Sunday, Sept. 22 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $36.48 at ticketweb.com). "Being Polynesian, a lot of Polynesian cultural stuff is done with reggae, and I always had a passion for the old stuff, like Peter Tosh (of The Wailers)," Johnson said in his bio.

Melody-driven ska-punk-reggae act Bumpin Uglies plays on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (doors at 6:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $27.21 at ticketweb.com), with Tunnel Vision and Dubbest opening. This show's dope.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nederlander Concerts

WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE British dance band Jungle, on their Volcano World Tour, plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 25.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Dance music act Jungle, which just took home a Brit Award for Best Group, stops at Vina as part of their Volcano World Tour on Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8 p.m.; all ages; $51 to $174 at ticketmaster.com). Their most recent album, Volcano, topped the charts, and their single "Back on 74" hit No. 25 in the UK and the Top 10 on the US Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Songs. French-born Sudanese American rapper BAS opens the show.

Fremont Theater

Mexican rapper and singer MC Magic headlines on Saturday, Sept. 21 (8 p.m.; all ages; $30 to $150 at prekindle.com), with a three act show that includes Baby Bash and Lil Rob. Magic is known for hits like "So Fly," "Sexy Lady," "Million Dollar Mexican," and "4-Ever."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

ISLAND SOUNDS Maoli, featuring lead singer Glenn Awong, brings their Polynesia sounds to the Fremont Theater on Sept. 26.

Polynesian group Maoli, fronted by singer Glenn Awong, stops in the Fremont during their Boots on the Ground Tour on Thursday, Sept. 26 (8 p.m.; all ages; $29.50 at prekindle.com). Called Hawaii and Polynesia's "No. 1 independent commercial recording artist," Maoli has performed across the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, and the South Pacific. In 2020, they won group of the year and album of the year for their record, Sense of Purpose, at iHeart's Island Awards." Fia and Don Louis open the show

More music ...

Don't forget Amsterdam-based performer Bhajan Bhoy (aka Ajay Saggar) at The Bunker on Thursday, Sept. 19 (6 p.m.; all ages; $12.56 at my805tix.com). His latest album, Peace Frequencies/Healing Frequencies mixes raga guitar, spaced-out drone, blissed-out electronics, and more. Frequent Weaver and The Succulent Marrow open.

Rainforest rave? What the what? This Thursday, Sept. 19, Traveling Haüs Productions is collaborating with Linnaea's Café to create an "immersive electronic dance music rainforest experience" (8:30 to 11:50 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12.50 at app.plots.events/event/rainforestcafelinneas21). Hear DJ sets by Hungry Boi, Zahn, and Luke G.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Kerosene Kings

CARS & MUSIC Rock band the Kerosene Kings is one of three acts playing The Rock 97.3/107.9 Benefit Concert and Classic Car Meet Up in Baywood's Nardonne's Beer and Wine Garden on Sept. 22.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, The Rock 97.3/107.9 and Fog Horn Pete present a Benefit Concert and Classic Car Meet Up in Baywood at Nardonne's Beer and Wine Garden (noon to 4 p.m.; all-ages; free). The lineup includes rock and rollers the Kerosene Kings fronted by singer-songwriter Geo Gabriele. They deliver heartfelt ballads and high-energy anthems. James River and Tony Street open.

The SLO County Jazz Federation presents Latin jazz-inspired pianist Jamaal Baptiste, the new leader of jazz studies at Cal Poly, in concert on Sunday, Sept. 22, in SLO's Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church (doors at 3:30 p.m. with the show at 4; all ages; $35 general admission and $10 for students at my805tix.com). He'll be joined by jazz professors Dave Becker and Ron McCarley on saxes and flute, Darrell Voss on drums, and Ken Hustad and Dylan Johnson on bass.

The Bunker and Frequent Weaver present North Carolina duo Okapi at The Bunker on Sunday, Sept. 22 (6 to 8 p.m.; all ages; $12.56 at my805tix.com). Scott Mitchell Gorski is on upright bass and vocals, and Lindsey Paige Miller is on cello, and according to their bio, they hail "from differing musical backgrounds" but share "a passion for unique approaches to songwriting, craftsmanship, and structure, ... formulating candid, cathartic, and intentionally intricate orchestrations rooted in honesty and rawness." Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at [email protected].