NATURE'S CALL Jake (Luke Grimes) and Helen (Ellie Kemper) find themselves in the same wilderness survival course in Happiness for Beginners, a cute but predictable rom-com, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Helen (Ellie Kemper) is desperate for a change in her life a year after divorce. She's still fielding phone calls from her ex and can't seem to find a way to happiness anywhere in her life. She signs up for a wilderness survival course along with a group of quirky strangers who are all looking to shed a part of themselves as well.

When Helen shows up at the retreat, she's flummoxed to find Jake (Luke Grimes), a close friend of her little brother, Duncan (a very funny Alexander Koch), on the retreat as well. The two at first try to act as if they don't know each other, but it's soon obvious that this rom-com isn't going to keep them apart for long. This is what Hallmark-esque style movies are made of—this one just happens to be a Netflix version.

While the plotline is all too predictable, Kemper and Grimes play well off of each other, and the kooky cast of characters around them round out a nice 100-minute reprieve from real life. Put this on your to-watch list for when you need a feel-good flick. (103 min.) ∆