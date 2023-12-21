Got a News Tip?
December 21, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama's Grave Mistakes opens in January 

While performances of The Holiday Extravaganza will be held through Dec. 31 at the Great American Melodrama in Oceano, tickets are currently available in advance for the company's next production, Grave Mistakes. The upcoming show is scheduled to open on Jan. 26 and run through March 16.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY STEVE E. MILLER
  • File Photo By Steve E. Miller

The play's plot follows Ray, who falls in love with his aspiring novelist housemate, Molly, according to the Great American Melodrama's website. Ray's chances of courting Molly get pushed to the backburner when the duo's landlord teams up with a ghost hunter and plots to kick his two tenants out in order to transform their home into a horror-themed tourist destination.

Thirty minutes before each performance of both Grave Mistakes and The Holiday Extravaganza, the Great American Melodrama opens its popular snack bar, which reopens during intermission segments of both productions as well.

For more info on the Great American Melodrama, call the box office at (805) 489-2499. The local theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano. Check americanmelodrama.com for tickets and group reservations. Discounts for seniors, students, and children are available. Δ

