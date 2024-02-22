Got a News Tip?
February 22, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Great American Melodrama seeks short-term rentals for guest artists 

As part of its goal in showcasing performing artists from around the country, the Great American Melodrama in Oceano is looking for local residents with an extra bedroom, ADU, or other spot to spare for short-term rentals.

If "hosting artists while earning extra income sounds like a fantastic opportunity," email [email protected] to be added to the Melodrama's list of potential local hosts.

Locals interested in hosting can also schedule a meeting with a representative to answer any questions. The Melodrama is looking to house guest artists between April 22, and May 13. Δ

