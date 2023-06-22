Great American Melodrama presents Under the Boardwalk 

A whimsical rivalry between two groups of beach dwellers is explored in the Great American Melodrama's latest production, Under The Boardwalk, which opened in late May and is scheduled to run through mid-July.

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

According to press materials, the plot of the show, set at Pismo Beach, follows an "unthinkable" romance between a clam and a seagull, whose respective species are in the middle of a feud—comparable to the rivalry between the Montagues and Capulets in William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet.

Under the Boardwalk marks the debut show at the Melodrama for musical director Joseph Ivan, a newcomer with the theater group who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. The production features a variety of song and dance numbers, and its cast includes Ekaterina Bouras, Noah Esquivel, Sydni Ramirez, Meggie Siegrist, Toby Tropper, Michael Wells.

Thirty minutes before each performance of Under the Boardwalk, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Other upcoming productions in the Great American Melodrama's 2023 season include Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready (scheduled to open on Friday, July 21, and run through Sunday, Sept. 10), Mummy Dearest (scheduled to open on Thursday, Sept. 14, and run through Friday, Nov. 10), and The Holiday Extravaganza (scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 16, and run through Sunday, Dec. 31).

The Great American Melodrama's current production of Under the Boardwalk will continue to show through Saturday, July 15. Call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets or more info. The theater is located at 1863 Front St., Oceano.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Δ