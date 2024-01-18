Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

January 18, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Good Grief 

By
click to enlarge FRIENDS INDEED With the help of friends Thomas (Himesh Patel, left) and Sophie (Ruth Negga, right), Marc (Daniel Levy) works through the grief of his husband's death on a trip to Paris, in Good Grief, streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • FRIENDS INDEED With the help of friends Thomas (Himesh Patel, left) and Sophie (Ruth Negga, right), Marc (Daniel Levy) works through the grief of his husband's death on a trip to Paris, in Good Grief, streaming on Netflix.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Dan Levy writes, directs, and stars in this sad, sweet comedy that follows Marc (Levy) as he navigates the year following the unexpected death of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Marc has his two besties, ex-paramour Thomas (Himesh Patel) and chronically flighty Sophie (Ruth Negga), to hold his hand while healing. But things take a turn when Oliver discovers his seemingly ideal marriage may have had some big bumps ahead had Oliver not died.

A mysterious pied-à-terre is discovered in Paris, and under the guise of one last luxe weekend with Oliver's funds, his two friends travel there. He's really looking for answers. Who was the man he loved and what other secrets was he keeping? What do these new revelations mean for Marc's ability to properly grieve and move on?

Sophie is on a drug- and booze-addled post-breakup binge and Thomas can't quite understand why he's always the best friend and never the romantic lead. Sweet and charming with Levy's patented brand of sarcastic comedy, Good Grief is the kind of film that makes you smile with tears in your eyes. Fans of Levy will eat up this piece—it has him written all over it. (100 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

More by Anna Starkey

Trending Now

  1. Camera, a new movie filmed in Morro Bay, screens at The Bay Theatre on Jan. 20 Read More

  2. Ferrari offers a thrilling account of racing icon Enzo Ferrari's pivotal 1957 season Read More

  3. Seminal hardcore punk band Black Flag plays The Siren on Jan. 18 Read More

  4. Hearst heist history: A new novel explores the drama and unexpected twists of Patty Hearst's 1974 kidnapping Read More

  5. On his new album, Phil Lee sings songs that slay Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation