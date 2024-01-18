click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

FRIENDS INDEED With the help of friends Thomas (Himesh Patel, left) and Sophie (Ruth Negga, right), Marc (Daniel Levy) works through the grief of his husband's death on a trip to Paris, in Good Grief, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Dan Levy writes, directs, and stars in this sad, sweet comedy that follows Marc (Levy) as he navigates the year following the unexpected death of his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Marc has his two besties, ex-paramour Thomas (Himesh Patel) and chronically flighty Sophie (Ruth Negga), to hold his hand while healing. But things take a turn when Oliver discovers his seemingly ideal marriage may have had some big bumps ahead had Oliver not died.

A mysterious pied-à-terre is discovered in Paris, and under the guise of one last luxe weekend with Oliver's funds, his two friends travel there. He's really looking for answers. Who was the man he loved and what other secrets was he keeping? What do these new revelations mean for Marc's ability to properly grieve and move on?

Sophie is on a drug- and booze-addled post-breakup binge and Thomas can't quite understand why he's always the best friend and never the romantic lead. Sweet and charming with Levy's patented brand of sarcastic comedy, Good Grief is the kind of film that makes you smile with tears in your eyes. Fans of Levy will eat up this piece—it has him written all over it. (100 min.) Δ