September 05, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Go behind the scenes with Ballet Theatre SLO at open house event 

Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo will open its doors to the community for a special open house event on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the venue's studio space and meet dancers, instructors, and other artists who work with the local performance group.

PHOTO COURTESY OF BALLET THEATRE SAN LUIS OBISPO
  • Photo Courtesy Of Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo

There will also be complimentary snacks and beverages. Admission is free. Guests are asked to RSVP in advance at my805tix.com. Ballet Theatre San Luis Obispo is located at 3566 S. Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

