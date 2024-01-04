Got a News Tip?
January 04, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Glasshead Studio hosts two-day mosaic mirror workshop 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA R. FALK
  • Photo Courtesy Of Lisa R. Falk

Participants of an upcoming two-day class at Glasshead Studio in Atascadero will have the chance to create their own mosaic mirrors. The first session of the workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees will complete their projects during the second session on Sunday, Jan. 21, from noon to 1 p.m.

Admission to the program is $80, which includes the fee for the project's required materials. Call (805) 464-2633 or visit glassheadstudio.com for more details. Glasshead Studio is located at 8793 Plata Lane, suite H, Atascadero. Δ

