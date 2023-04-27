Got a News Tip?
April 27, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Ghosted 

By
SECRETS Cole (Chris Evans, left) falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas) before learning she's a spy who's drawn him into an international adventure, in Ghosted, streaming on Apple TV Plus.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Apple Studios
  • SECRETS Cole (Chris Evans, left) falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas) before learning she's a spy who's drawn him into an international adventure, in Ghosted, streaming on Apple TV Plus.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Apple TV Plus

Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman) directs this rom-com action-adventure about Cole (Chris Evans), who falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas), who turns out to be a secret agent. They're soon embroiled in a mission to save the world. It's been roundly panned by critics, but I'm here to tell you it's not as awful as they claim. It's a fun little romp, and de Armas is charming as a spy more interested in her mission than protecting Cole.

The plot is convoluted and forgettable, with Adrian Brody as the villain who's trying to sell a bioweapon called "Aztec," even though he doesn't have the code to open it. In a case of mistaken identity, hapless Cole is believed to have the code, and the source of tension between him and Sadie is her willingness to put them in danger to achieve her goals. The story is essentially secondary to the action set-pieces, which are fun enough to keep viewers distracted.

Compared to our main review this week, Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, Ghost is indeed utter garbage. But if you need a distraction and already have Apple TV Plus, it's free with your subscription. (116 min.) Δ

