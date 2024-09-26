Gallery at Marina Square's October exhibits highlight paintings and photography 

Works by artists Atul Pande, Carole McDonald, and Carol Roullard will be on display at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay starting on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

A joint reception to celebrate the three artists—whose exhibits will remain up at the gallery through Wednesday, Oct. 30—will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Atul Pande

According to press materials, Pande is a self-taught artist who works in "an intuitive manner" while "exploring line, form, and color, but without a goal in mind" when painting.

"My colorful upbringing in India, and my training as a physician and scientist, inspires me to meld colors and shapes on the canvas to create organic forms that spontaneously engage viewers," Pande said in press materials. "Though the combination of lines and shapes may be perceived in my art by the viewer as a certain object, this is rarely by design. It is an indication that the viewer has engaged on multiple levels beyond just the immediate visual interest of the piece."

McDonald's career as an artist began with her formal role as a script supervisor in the film industry. She also formerly worked as a Disney Imagineer. Her paintings reflect the "vibrant colors" and "tranquil feelings" associated with the Central Coast, according to press materials.

Roullard is a painter and photographer whose exhibit at Gallery at Marina Square will showcase both media. In press materials, she described her ongoing journey as an artist as aiming "to capture the unpredictable through art."

To find out more about the three October exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square, call the gallery at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. It's located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay, and open daily, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ