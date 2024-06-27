Got a News Tip?
June 27, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square's July exhibits showcase oil paintings, photography, and jewelry 

By

Works by oil painter Patricia Newton, photographer Gregory Siragusa, and jeweler Carol Roullard will be on display at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay starting on Monday, July 1.

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY GREGORY SIRAGUSA
  • Courtesy Photo By Gregory Siragusa

A joint reception to celebrate the three artists—whose exhibits will remain up at the gallery through Monday, July 29—will be held on Saturday, July 13, from 3 to 5 p.m.

According to press materials, Newton's body of work in the July showcase was "inspired by the powerful movement of the sea and magnificent coastline," the award-winning painter said in a statement. Newton is a member of both the Portrait Society of America and Oil Painters of America.

"My style is representational," said Newton, who uses "a glazing technique of many thin layers to create a translucent effect that provides depth and emanates light from my paintings."

Oceans, sunsets, mountains, and birds are among Siragusa's favorite subjects to capture through photography.

"Good photography is not a place, it is a state of mind, a feeling, a vibe with daily practice," Siragusa said in press materials. "Photography is an opportunity to marvel at all the beauty in the world. ... The overwhelming beauty of the world provides us with infinite opportunity to discover, to experience, and to truly live.

"Ultimately, however, a pursuit of perfection and beauty is superfluous if done without humility, reverence, and an appreciation for gentleness," Siragusa added.

Between painting with fluid acrylics and using her high-powered polarization microscope to capture images of crystals, Roullard enjoys "the uncertainty, the magic, and creativity that goes into both mediums," the artist said in a statement.

"When I grow crystals and put the slide under the microscope lens, the anticipation grows. It's hard to explain. I don't know what I'm going to see," Roullard said. "Those moments after adjusting the focus and lighting, when I suddenly see a magical world come into view are breathtaking. ... Join me on this journey to capture the unpredictable through art."

Roullard described fluid acrylics as equally exciting because a piece "can transform as it progresses and once the paint dries, its true magic is revealed."

"In many ways, the results resemble the surprise micro crystals have to offer," Roullard said of the medium, which "perfectly suits my desire for color and unique structures."

To find out more about the three July exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square, call the gallery at (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. It's located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay, and open daily, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ

