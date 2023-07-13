Gallery at Marina Square showcases paintings, ceramics, photos in July exhibits 

During most of July, three different exhibits are on display at the Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay. Works by the venue's three featured artists—oil painter Patricia Newton, ceramicist Thomas Mackenzie Brown, and photographer Gregory Siragusa—will remain up through Saturday, July 29.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Gregory Siragusa

An award-winning painter, Newton knew early on "that art would somehow become an intrinsic part of my life," the artist said in a statement.

The Central Coast is where Newton "fell in love with rolling hills that reach to the sea and began to pursue lifelong dreams of becoming a professional artist," said the artist, who is currently a member of both the Portrait Society of America and Oil Painters of America.

With his ceramics work, Brown aims to "produce new, exciting colors and versions of crystalline glazed pieces that are all well made, beautiful to look at," according to press materials.

For Siragusa, photography is "an opportunity to marvel at all the beauty in the world."

"Birds, sunsets, mountains, oceans—each offers a journey into the sublime," the photographer said in a statement.

For more info on the current exhibits at Gallery at Marina Square, visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. The gallery is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ