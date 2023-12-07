Gallery at Marina Square holds new group show, two solo exhibits 

Landscapes, seascapes, and still-life pieces of various media are currently on display in a new group show, The Texture of Light, at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Carole Mcdonald

The exhibition opened at the gallery in early December, along with two new solo artist showcases. A reception to celebrate all three exhibits, each of which will remain on display through Saturday, Dec. 30, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The seven featured artists in The Texture of Light, described in press materials as a celebration of winter light and wintery scenes, are Joan Brown, Candle Cranston, Brian Johnson, Virginia Mack, Hope Myers, Patricia Newton, and Sandra Sanders. Oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and gouache are among the featured media in the group show.

The gallery's new solo exhibit lineup includes a showcase of small works by acrylic and oil painter Carole McDonald, a former Disney Imagineer and script supervisor in the film industry. Her paintings are full of vibrant colors and reflect "tranquil feelings of the Central Coast," according to press materials.

Drawings in pen, pencil, and ink by Morro Bay local and Cal Poly alumnus Don Doubledee are on display in a separate solo exhibit at the gallery. Doubledee has resided in Morro Bay since 1970, according to press materials. His artworks often begin as soft pencil sketches that evolve into detailed renderings with touches of color pencil, ink, watercolor, or other media.

To find out more about the three new exhibits on display at Gallery at Marina Square or upcoming programming at the local art venue, call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

