February 29, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Gallery at Marina Square holds joint reception for three March exhibits 

As part of welcoming its three new featured artists, Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay is holding its next atrium party on Saturday, March 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. Guests of the reception can look forward to viewing three new exhibits, slated to premiere at the gallery on Friday, March 1, and remain on display through Friday, March 29.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY SANDRA SANDERS
  • Courtesy Image By Sandra Sanders

The three new showcases highlight acrylic paintings by Sandra Sanders, sculptures and small craft works by Jari De Ham, and photography by Grant Kreinberg. Aside from the opening reception, each artist's works will be available for the public to view during the gallery's regular hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Tuesdays.

Call (805) 772-1068 or visit galleryatmarinasquare.com for more info. Gallery at Marina Square is located at 601 Embarcadero, suite 10, Morro Bay. Δ

