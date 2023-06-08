click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

WORK/LIFE IMBALANCE CIA operative Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) discovers his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), also works for the agency, and now they're forced to work together to take down a madman, in the Netflix comedy action series FUBAR.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Ahnold is back in this new action comedy about Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a storied CIA operative on the cusp of retirement. He simply wants to work on winning his ex-wife, Tally (Fabiana Udenio), back and spending more time with his beloved daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro). Instead, he's tasked with one final mission to take down Boro Polonia (Gabriel Luna), who's hell-bent on making and selling a dirty bomb.

Spoiler alert! We discover in the very first episode that Emma is also a CIA operative, and now distrustful of one another for all the lies, they're forced to team up and go after Boro before it's too late. Thankfully, with the help of psychologist Dr. Pfeffer (Scott Thompson) and his puppet therapy, he might just get them to successfully work together.

It's all very spoofy, and part of the comedy comes from CIA sidekicks Roo (Fortune Feimster), Barry (Milan Carter), and Aldon (Travis Van Winkle). Oh, and let's not forget Emma's sad-sack boyfriend, Carter (Jay Baruchel), and Tally's paramour, Donnie (Andy Buckley), the bane of Luke's existence. Lots of action and quippy dialogue keep things moving fast, and every episode ends in a cliffhanger. (eight 45- to 59-min. episodes) Δ