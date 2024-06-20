Five Cities Repair Café fixes damaged cameras, jewelry, clothing, and more 

With a focus on waste prevention and saving repairable items from ending up in a landfill, Five Cities Repair Café is a group of savvy volunteers who regularly host free community events, including its next program at the Oceano Community Services District on Saturday, June 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Attendees of the event are welcome to bring in various items or appliances in need of repairs to be fixed for free. The group is used to repairing cameras, computers, phones, tablets, lamps, jewelry, clothing, toys, bikes, outdoor gear, and more.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Five Cities Repair Cafe

According to the Five Cities Repair Café's website, the local nonprofit hosted its inaugural event in Grover Beach in 2019. Through the Repair Café Foundation, there are more than 2,000 Repair Café initiatives worldwide.

The international foundation began in 2011 with Dutch organizer Martine Postma, who hosted the first Repair Café event of its kind in Amsterdam in 2009. Postma started the movement in the lobby of her local cinema, where she and a group of handy neighbors set up events to fix broken items.

To find out more, visit repaircafe.org and repaircafe5cities.org. Admission to the upcoming Repair Café event in Oceano is free. The Oceano Community Services District is located at 1655 Front St., Oceano. Δ