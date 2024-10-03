click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

GUITAR HERO Find Me Falling, now streaming on Netflix, follows a washed-up musician (Harry Connick Jr.) with some emotional baggage that needs sorting.

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2024

Where's it showing? Netflix

Harry Connick Jr. stars as John Allman, a grumpy, failing rock star looking for solace on the beautiful island of Cyprus, in this witty and charming second-chance romance.

Allman escapes to a quaint house at the top of a cliff after a disappointing comeback album. Little does he know, the cliff his house sits on has become a suicide hotspot in recent years. Frustrated by the inconvenience this revelation poses, he starts building a fence around his property.

The fence seems to serve as a symbol of his emotionally barricaded self. Slowly, the barriers start coming down after he unexpectedly reunites with the muse of one of his greatest hits, "Girl on the Beach." The muse, Sia (Agni Scott), seems a bit guarded at first herself, but the reason for this is revealed quickly after their reunion.

The film offers exactly what's expected of a Netflix original rom-com. For lovers of cheesy, lighthearted, and somewhat predictable films, this is one to add to your watchlist. (94 min) ∆