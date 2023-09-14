Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 14, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Festival Mozaic hosts Notable Soirée at Nipomo's Trilogy Monarch Dunes 

By

Musicians Scott Yoo and Alice Dade will lead an informal Notable Encounter lecture on the music of Mozart at the Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo on Saturday, Sept. 16. The program, hosted by Festival Mozaic, starts at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a meet-the-artists reception with wine and appetizers in the Monarch Club's Sculpture Garden.

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF FESTIVAL MOZAIC
  • File Photo Courtesy Of Festival Mozaic

The Notable Encounter lecture is about an hour long. Yoo and Dade will focus on Mozart's Flute Quartet in D Major, K. 285 during the program, and perform part of the piece with two accompanying musicians, violist Jessica Chang and cellist Ani Aznavoorian (Yoo will play violin and Dade will play flute during the performance).

Admission to the upcoming Festival Mozaic lecture and reception in Nipomo is $85. To find out more about the event and other programs hosted by Festival Mozaic, visit festivalmozaic.org or call (805) 781-3009. The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes is located at 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Common Kings and Steel Pulse bring their reggae sounds to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 13 Read More

  2. Paso Robles City Library showcases late 19th century portraits Read More

  3. I Am So Not Inviting You to My Bat Mitzvah is a sweet, funny coming-of-age story Read More

  4. Through the Eyes of a Monarch features art highlighting the beauty of one of the Central Coast's well-traveled butterflies Read More

  5. Special Ops: Lioness Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation