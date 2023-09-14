Festival Mozaic hosts Notable Soirée at Nipomo's Trilogy Monarch Dunes 

Musicians Scott Yoo and Alice Dade will lead an informal Notable Encounter lecture on the music of Mozart at the Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes in Nipomo on Saturday, Sept. 16. The program, hosted by Festival Mozaic, starts at 2 p.m. and will be followed by a meet-the-artists reception with wine and appetizers in the Monarch Club's Sculpture Garden.

The Notable Encounter lecture is about an hour long. Yoo and Dade will focus on Mozart's Flute Quartet in D Major, K. 285 during the program, and perform part of the piece with two accompanying musicians, violist Jessica Chang and cellist Ani Aznavoorian (Yoo will play violin and Dade will play flute during the performance).

Admission to the upcoming Festival Mozaic lecture and reception in Nipomo is $85. To find out more about the event and other programs hosted by Festival Mozaic, visit festivalmozaic.org or call (805) 781-3009. The Monarch Club at Trilogy Monarch Dunes is located at 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. Δ