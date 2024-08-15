Got a News Tip?
August 15, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Festival Mozaic christens Allan Hancock College's new concert piano 

Two Festival Mozaic musicians recently helped Allan Hancock College ring in its newest addition to Boyd Concert Hall. Earlier this summer, the college purchased a new concert piano, valued at $175,000, with funds from the estate of late piano instructor Patricia "Patty" Boyd.

In late July, pianist Susan Grace played the Steinway D concert piano during a Festival Mozaic Midday Mini-Concert, which marked the piano's debut at Boyd Concert Hall. Grace was accompanied by cellist Alexander Hersh during the performance, which featured selections from Debussy, Webern, and other composers, according to press materials.

The concert hall is located inside Hancock's Fine Arts Complex (building F), and its new piano addition will be featured in upcoming musical productions. The instrument will also be available for students and teachers to use as part of some of Hancock's music programs.

A prolific music teacher, Boyd passed away in 2012. According to previous New Times reporting, the late piano instructor prepared a will that gave the bulk of her assets to the Hancock Music Department before her passing.

"Thanks to funding left by Ms. Boyd, we are thrilled to bring this truly remarkable instrument to our campus, where it will be used by students and faculty for years to come," Allan Hancock College Foundation Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten said in press materials. Δ

