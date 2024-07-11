Got a News Tip?
July 11, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Festival Mozaic and SLO Film Fest co-host screening of Chevalier 

By

The Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo will screen Chevalier, a 2022 biopic about composer Joseph Bologne, on Monday, July 22, at 2 p.m. Festival Mozaic organized the event in partnership with the SLO Film Festival.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF FESTIVAL MOZAIC
  • Image Courtesy Of Festival Mozaic

The historical film follows Bologne (played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.), the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, according to press materials. The biopic also explores the composer's ill-fated love affair with Marie Antoinette (played by Lucy Boynton).

Admission to the screening is $10 per person. To find out more about the event and other programs hosted by Festival Mozaic, visit festivalmozaic.org. This screening is part of the nonprofit's Summer Music Festival, which runs July 18 through 27 with various music-centered happenings held across the Central Coast.

For more info on the SLO Film Festival and its programming, visit slofilmfest.org. The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. For additional details on the local venue, call (805) 541-5161 or visit thepalmtheatre.com. Δ

