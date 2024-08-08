Got a News Tip?
August 08, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest 

SAVE THE FOREST! Crysta, a curious fairy, goes looking for humans and gets more than she bargained for, in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, screening on Aug. 10 and 11, in the Palm Theatre.
  • SAVE THE FOREST! Crysta, a curious fairy, goes looking for humans and gets more than she bargained for, in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, screening on Aug. 10 and 11, in the Palm Theatre.
What's it rated? G

When? 1992

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, at 1:30 p.m.

My favorite troublemaking fairy is back on the big screen! Crysta (voiced by Samantha Mathis) is fixated on seeing what lies beyond the boundaries of FernGully and tales of the fictional creatures called humans. When she accidentally shrinks Zac (Jonathan Ward), a human working for the lumber company that's set to destroy Crysta's home, the two begin a misadventure and a quest to stop Hexxus (Tim Curry)—a blobby, oily monster who feeds off of pollution.

It's been a while since I've watched this film, but it's one of the few animated flicks that I still watch when I come across it. There's a lot of talent here—Curry voices an absolutely awful villain, and Robin Williams voices Batty Koda, a motormouth and mess of a best friend to Crysta and an absolute joy to be around. They both steal the show, each with their own musical numbers as well.

With messages that promote environmental stewardship, interpersonal relationships, and community awareness, this one stands the test of time. Great family fare that avoids being overly preachy. (76 min.) Δ

