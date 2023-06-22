Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 22, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Extraction 2 

By
click to enlarge HE'S BACK Chris Hemsworth returns as special operator Tyler Rake, this time tasked with rescuing a family from their abusive patriarch, in Extraction 2, streaming on Netflix. - PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • HE'S BACK Chris Hemsworth returns as special operator Tyler Rake, this time tasked with rescuing a family from their abusive patriarch, in Extraction 2, streaming on Netflix.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

This sequel, again directed by Sam Hargrave, takes up right were the first film left off, with Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) grievously wounded after his last mission. It's unclear if he'll ever be able to work again as a mercenary, so he travels to a remote cabin in Austria to try to fight his way back to fitness. There, he's inspired to dig deeper to complete his next mission—retrieving his ex-wife Mia's (Olga Kurylenko) sister, Ketevand (Tinatin Dalakishvili), and her two children—Sandro (Andro Japaridze) and Nina (Mariami Kovziashvili)—who are imprisoned by her gangster husband, Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava), who himself is in prison.

Rake teams up with Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) and Nik's brother, Yaz Khan (Adam Bessa), to retrieve the family, but things get next-level when Davit's even more ruthless brother, Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani), comes after Rake and the family, determined to kill them all.

Once again, the stunts are off the hook, and the story is emotionally charged and compelling, especially the reconciliation between Rake and his ex-wife. The film also tees up yet another sequel, so don't be surprised if Extraction 3 turns up down the line. Good news for action fans! (122 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Read More

  2. Smartless: On The Road Read More

  3. New solo exhibit in Nipomo highlights seascapes by Rich Brimer Read More

  4. SLOMA receives grant funding for April Banks collaboration and Second Saturday events Read More

  5. Santa Barbara native and Hollywood actor Timothy James Bottoms releases The Pier, a childhood memoir Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation