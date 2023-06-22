click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

HE'S BACK Chris Hemsworth returns as special operator Tyler Rake, this time tasked with rescuing a family from their abusive patriarch, in Extraction 2, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

This sequel, again directed by Sam Hargrave, takes up right were the first film left off, with Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) grievously wounded after his last mission. It's unclear if he'll ever be able to work again as a mercenary, so he travels to a remote cabin in Austria to try to fight his way back to fitness. There, he's inspired to dig deeper to complete his next mission—retrieving his ex-wife Mia's (Olga Kurylenko) sister, Ketevand (Tinatin Dalakishvili), and her two children—Sandro (Andro Japaridze) and Nina (Mariami Kovziashvili)—who are imprisoned by her gangster husband, Davit Radiani (Tornike Bziava), who himself is in prison.

Rake teams up with Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) and Nik's brother, Yaz Khan (Adam Bessa), to retrieve the family, but things get next-level when Davit's even more ruthless brother, Zurab Radiani (Tornike Gogrichiani), comes after Rake and the family, determined to kill them all.

Once again, the stunts are off the hook, and the story is emotionally charged and compelling, especially the reconciliation between Rake and his ex-wife. The film also tees up yet another sequel, so don't be surprised if Extraction 3 turns up down the line. Good news for action fans! (122 min.) Δ