LOST AND FOUND Mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth, left) is hired to retrieve Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal, right), the kidnapped son of imprisoned Indian drug lord, in Extraction, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Netflix

Stuntman Sam Hargrave directs this action thriller about Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a mercenary-for-hire who specializes in rescues. This time around, he's been tasked with finding and returning Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of imprisoned Indian drug lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. (Pankaj Tripathi) who's been kidnapped by rival drug lord Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli). After kicking copious numbers of bad guys' asses, he saves Ovi, but drug dealers can't be trusted, and a double cross is afoot.

This is a pretty solid action flick, and Hemsworth's Rake is an interesting character. He may have a bit of a death wish, and he ruminates on his son (co-played by twins Byron and Ryder Lerum), who died of lymphoma while Rake was on a mission, leaving him feeling guilty and bereft. His closest friend is his handler, Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani), who lines up his missions.

Things are also complicated by Gaspar (David Harbour), a former colleague of Rake's who seems to want to help him on his mission but also seems to have his own agenda. Between the fantastic stunt work and Hemsworth's committed performance, what might have been a mere exercise in violence turned into a compelling drama. (116 min.) Δ