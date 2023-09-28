Got a News Tip?
September 28, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Expend4bles 

By
click to enlarge FITTY Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson stars as Easy Day, a new member of a group of mercenaries who go on impossible missions, in Expend4bles, the fourth installment of the Expendables franchise, screening in local theaters. - COURTESY PHOTO BY YANA BLAJEVA/LIONSGATE
  • Courtesy Photo By Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate
  • FITTY Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson stars as Easy Day, a new member of a group of mercenaries who go on impossible missions, in Expend4bles, the fourth installment of the Expendables franchise, screening in local theaters.
newflicks.png

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Colony, Downtown Centre, Fair Oaks, Park, Stadium 10

Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed) directs this fourth installment in the Expendables franchise, a series of comedic action flicks about a group of mercenaries. Its gimmick has been to blend aging and up-and-coming action stars.

This time around, they're tasked with stopping a terrorist organization headed by Suarto Rahmat (Iko Uwais), who's trying to set off a nuclear weapon that will start a war between the U.S. and Russia. Sylvester Stallone returns as Barney Ross, team leader; Jason Statham as second in command Lee Christmas; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as new member Easy Day; Megan Fox as Gina, a CIA agent and Lee's girlfriend; and Andy Garcia as CIA Agent Marsh.

As you might expect, it's colossally dumb, with a timeline that makes zero sense. It opens in Libya with a takeover of a chemical plant that's still going on despite a side plot to retrieve Barney's skull ring from a bar, assemble the team, and fly overseas. I spent most of the film distracted by Fox's lip filler and repeated references to Randy Couture's cauliflower ear. Halfway through, my wife tuned out and listened to a podcast. I sat through every cringy, uninspired moment. (103 min.) Δ

