Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
Pin It
Email
Favorite

January 11, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Exit Pursued by a Bear adapts Dostoevsky for the stage 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR
  • Image Courtesy Of Exit Pursued By A Bear

A local theater group is retelling Crime and Punishment with a unique spin in Arroyo Grande. Performances of Punishment Play, an original play written by Orcutt resident Weston Scott and inspired by a passage from Dostoevsky's novel, will be held Jan. 19 through 28, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at both 6:30 and 8 p.m. each evening.

Admission to the show—presented by Exit Pursued by a Bear—is free, but seating is limited. For reservations and location details, email [email protected] or direct message the group via Instagram, @bearpursuedexit.

Founded by Kristie Siebert and Tyler Lopez, Exit Pursued by a Bear has hosted various found-space theater productions in cities across the Central Coast—including Arroyo Grande, Shell Beach, Oceano, and Solvang—over the years. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Maestro is an engaging examination of a problematic relationship Read More

  2. Whether you like Americana, outlaw country, tribute bands, or reggae and ska, there's something for you this week Read More

  3. Poor Things delivers a Frankenstein-esque coming of age story Read More

  4. Hearst heist history: A new novel explores the drama and unexpected twists of Patty Hearst's 1974 kidnapping Read More

  5. Songwriters at Play pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation