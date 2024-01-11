Exit Pursued by a Bear adapts Dostoevsky for the stage 

[{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
A local theater group is retelling Crime and Punishment with a unique spin in Arroyo Grande. Performances of Punishment Play, an original play written by Orcutt resident Weston Scott and inspired by a passage from Dostoevsky's novel, will be held Jan. 19 through 28, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at both 6:30 and 8 p.m. each evening.
Admission to the show—presented by Exit Pursued by a Bear—is free, but seating is limited. For reservations and location details, email [email protected] or direct message the group via Instagram, @bearpursuedexit.
Founded by Kristie Siebert and Tyler Lopez, Exit Pursued by a Bear has hosted various found-space theater productions in cities across the Central Coast—including Arroyo Grande, Shell Beach, Oceano, and Solvang—over the years. Δ