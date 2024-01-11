Exit Pursued by a Bear adapts Dostoevsky for the stage 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Exit Pursued By A Bear

A local theater group is retelling Crime and Punishment with a unique spin in Arroyo Grande. Performances of Punishment Play, an original play written by Orcutt resident Weston Scott and inspired by a passage from Dostoevsky's novel, will be held Jan. 19 through 28, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at both 6:30 and 8 p.m. each evening.

Admission to the show—presented by Exit Pursued by a Bear—is free, but seating is limited. For reservations and location details, email [email protected] or direct message the group via Instagram, @bearpursuedexit.

Founded by Kristie Siebert and Tyler Lopez, Exit Pursued by a Bear has hosted various found-space theater productions in cities across the Central Coast—including Arroyo Grande, Shell Beach, Oceano, and Solvang—over the years. Δ