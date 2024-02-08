click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Focus Features

DE JA VU DOO Clementine (Kate Winslet) and Joel (Jim Carrey) have a weird connection they can't seem to shake, in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2204) screening at the Palm Theatre in SLO on Feb. 11 and 12.

What's it rated? R

When? 2004

Where's it showing? The Palm Theatre in SLO on Feb. 11 (1:30 and 7 p.m.) and 12 (7 p.m.)

Existential crisis, here we come! Joel (Jim Carrey) can't get Clementine (Kate Winslet) out of his head. Yet it seems that Clementine has decided to treat him like a total stranger. What's going on? This film is written by Charlie Kaufman and hosts an amazing cast. Carrey gives us a great glimpse into his serious chops as an actor, but we also get truly beautiful performances from Elijah Wood, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, and especially Kate Winslet as Clementine.

The film toys with what memory looks like in comparison to reality, the rose-colored glasses we all sometimes wear when thinking about past loves, and the utter heartbreak of tortured love. Storylines bash together and fall apart, humans peel back their layers until they are simply bleeding hearts still desperate for one true thing. It's a fascinating film, one that won't leave your mind for days.

This film came out 20 years ago and has sat very firmly on my list of favorites ever since. Beautiful cinematography by director Michel Gondry paired with Kaufman's incredible writing and a dedicated cast have made this film more than enduring. Don't miss this chance to see this narrative magic on the big screen. (108 min.) ∆