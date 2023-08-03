Entry period for New Times Music Awards closes Aug. 14 

Local musicians are invited to compete in the 2023 New Times Music Awards before the contest's entry period closes on Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. Participants can enter their songs online at newtimesslo.com. All entrants must reside primarily in San Luis Obispo County or northern Santa Barbara County.

2023 marks the 15th year for the annual competition, organized by the New Times Media Group. The competition's awards showcase, which will feature performances from the contest's finalists, will be held on Friday, Nov. 3, at SLO Brew Rock, located at 855 Aerovista Lane, San Luis Obispo.

Contest participants may enter a maximum of 13 songs and one album. There is a $20 fee per entry. Online entries are preferred, except for album entries, which must be mailed or entered in person. Album submissions must be released between July 1, 2022, and Aug. 14, 2023, to be eligible and will be judged based on quality of songs, sound, and packaging.

Album entrants or those who wish to pay with cash or check can drop their submissions off at either the Sun office, located at 2646 Industrial Parkway, suite 200, Santa Maria, or the New Times office, located at 1010 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo.

Participants under 18 years of age may compete in the contest's youth category and must have a parent or guardian sign their entry form. All contest submissions will be scored by a panel of judges.

Music selections from finalists will be posted online prior to the awards showcase to determine which act will win the Readers' Choice award. The voting period for readers is scheduled to occur between September and October.

For more info on the 2023 New Times Music Awards, call (805) 546-8208 or email [email protected]. See the full list of entry rules and guidelines at newtimesslo.com. Δ