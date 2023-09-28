click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Netflix

'I VANT TO VITAMIX YOUR HEART' Jaime Vadell stars as fascist Chilean general and dictator Augusto Pinochet in this satirical reenvisioning that imagines Pinochet as a 250-year-old vampire, in El Conde, streaming on Netflix.

What's it rated? R

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Pablo Larraín (Spencer, Jackie, Neruda) directs this comedy-horror-historical satire that reenvisions fascist Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) as a 250-year-old vampire who says he's finally ready to die, much to the delight of his wife, Lucia (Gloria Münchmeyer), and his five greedy, lazy children who would like very much to cash in on the wealth he plundered from Chile during his human-rights-abuse-filled reign from 1973 to 1990.

Narrated in English by Stella Gonet, whose specific character is revealed late in the film (I won't ruin it here—the reveal is too delicious), the film tongue-in-cheek humanizes Pinochet, who was just misunderstood and now feels he's the victim, having had to fake his own death to avoid persecution. He's had enough of life, at least until Carmencita (Paula Luchsinger) shows up at his isolated compound. She's purportedly a friend of his daughter and an accountant who can sort through his papers to find his hidden riches, but in reality, she's a Catholic nun and exorcist sent by the church.

The whole thing is weird and ridiculous but also deliriously fun and oddball. It also gets pretty grisly, including some guillotining, head bashing, and heart blending in a Vitamix. (in Spanish, French, and English; mostly black and white; 110 min.) Δ