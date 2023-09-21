Got a News Tip?
September 21, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Down for Love 

By
  • TAKE A CHANCE Libby Hunsdale and Josh Bradley have Down syndrome, but that doesn't stop them and their fellow daters from looking for love in the Netflix reality TV series Down for Love.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-14

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

This five-episode reality series by Netflix follows several young hopefuls looking for love. It's similar to their program Love on the Spectrum, but instead of autism diagnoses, Netflix introduces us to six young men and women who all have been diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Libby Hunsdale may be a familiar face. She's an actress known for her role in Poppy. She wants the world to know that "your disability doesn't define who you can date." We also meet thrill seeker John Halliday, a Special Olympics snowboarder who wants to find a partner who matches his love of thrill and adventure. All the characters are incredibly likable people, and we also meet many of their family members who are rooting for them to find love as well and watch as they work through the awkward moments of their first dates.

This style of dating show is what they all should be—not weird competitions, hotness contests, and rivalries. Instead, this is a sweet look into the always complicated world of dating through the lens of these six real people and those in their corners supporting them. (five 46-min. episodes) Δ

